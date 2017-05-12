KEO Racing On Top In Free Practice 2

KEO Racing set the pace in the second Michelin Le Mans Cup Free Practice session at Monza, with Scott Andrews posting a 1:47.268 to go 0.030 clear of the rest of the field.

Second in the session was the #99 N’Race Ligier with a 1:47.298, ahead of the Spirit of Race Ligier which rounded out the top three with Maurizio Mediani setting a time also in the same tenth as Andrews, a 1:47.348.

Best of the rest was the Motorsport98 JS P3 of Andy Meyrick and Eric De Doncker, Meyrick managing a 1:47.547. The Nielsen Racing Ligier ended up fifth.

Further down the order in 16th was the DKR Engineering Norma – which went fastest in FP1 – the team only managing four laps as a precaution. A member of the team told DSC that a spin in the first practice session has left the team with just four sets of tyres for the rest of the weekend, so in FP2 the team didn’t want to risk wearing out another set.

In the GT3 class, Tom Onslow-Cole reeled of a 1:49.632 to put Ram Racing’s Mercedes AMG GT3 top, and 11th in the overall classification. The Britain’s time was half a second quicker than the Ebimotors Lamborghini, which ended the session with a 1:50.146 courtesy of Fabio Babini. The Optimum Motorsport Audi R8 ended up third in the five car class.

Only four GT3s made it out in the session though, with the Lee Mowle Mercedes having to undergo further preparation ahead of Qualifying tomorrow after the team’s pit-fire in the first practice session.

Qualifying ahead of the opening Michelin Le Mans Cup race of the year is set to begin at 11:35am tomorrow, local time in Italy.