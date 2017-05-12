Monza: Thursday Evening Paddock Notes

The ELMS field is all present and correct at a gloomy Monza, with storms forecast for each day during the meeting. Here’s a look at some of the changes to the entry since the opener at Silverstone:

Vaxiviere out, Pla in amid LMP2 entry changes

Panis Barthez Competition will not replace the injured Matthieu Vaxiviere for this race, the Frenchman himself a substitute for double booked Nat Berthon who is racing at Silverstone this weekend in the Blancpain Endurance Cup.

Olivier Pla makes his first race appearance for IDEC Sport in the #28 Ligier, he’ll be back with the team for the remainder of the ELMS though will revert to his full season WEC driver with Chip Ganassi Racing Ford for the Le Mans 24 Hours, David Zollinger will take the seat in the #28 for the great race.

The #34 Tockwith Motorsports Ligier meanwhile is here after its Spa WEC adventure, Phil Hanson and Nigel Moore reverting to a two driver lineup with Karun Chandhok returning to the team for its Le Mans debut next month. This weekend, Chandhok is on TV duty for the Spanish Grand Prix at Catalunya.

JMW’s 458 to to embark on its final ride

There’s two bits of big news from this class, the first coming from the JMW camp.

The #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 458 GTE makes its final appearance this weekend before the team’s brand new Ferrari 488 GTE arrives in time for the Le Mans 24 Hours. Jonny Cocker makes what may be a one-off appearance in the car this weekend, the team telling DSC that Cocker has finished on the podium in every race he’s contested with the team. More news on that tomorrow, together with an appreciation of the last of the breed!

Rees adds to his Larbre campaign

The #50 Larbre Corvette is here, still in its yellow and black livery from years past, but with ex-Aston Martin Racing factory driver Fernando Rees now confirmed for Monza as well as the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Rees confirmed to DSC that to this point he hasn’t driven the C7.R with Larbre prior to this weekend, and that the practice sessions today will be his first run. This weekend Rees is set to share the car with the French duo of Roman Brandela and Christian Philippon.

Multiple LMP3 driver changes

Alexandre Coigny joins Cool Racing by GPC after missing Silverstone in the #4 Ligier. Coigny will partner Iradj Alexander and Gino Forgione.

Ricky Capo and Erwin Creed meanwhile will drive as a duo in the #19 M.Racing YMR Norma M30 ([ictured above at the Prologue), Yann Erlacher not taking part this weekend.

Duqueine Engineering add Lucas Legeret to its #8 Ligier JS P3 roster.

And as planned Maurizio Mediani joins the #9 AT Racing Ligier crew replacing the double-booked Mikkel Jensen – the Dane another driver off to race at Silverstone.