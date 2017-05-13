DKR On Pole For Le Mans Cup Opener

DKR Engineering has handed the Norma M30 its first Pole Position in ACO rules racing and in Europe, with a 1:47.567 set by Jean Glorieux ahead of the opening race of the 2017 Le Mans Cup season at Monza. The Belgian’s time came after a Red Flag caused by the SPV Ligier stopping on track midway through the session, Alvaro Fontes losing a wheel at Curva Grande.

“We were very delighted with this, such a nice track and this is a nice car, very happy to start on Pole later,” said Glorieux.

Behind, the Nielsen Racing Ligier of Anthony Wells finished up second, just 0.054 off Pole with a 1:47.032, ahead of he #65 GRAFF Ligier came in third courtesy of a 1:47.551 by Adrien Chila.

The Ibran Pardo Javier Ligier wills start fourth, ahead of the N’Race JS P3 fifth.

In the GT3 class, it was frantic, with Emanuele Busnelli in the Ebimotors Lamborghini and Flick Haigh in the Optimum Audi trading fastest times throughout. In the end Busnelli beat Haigh to Pole position in the class, with a 1:49.642, putting the car seventh overall on the 20-car grid.

Haigh’s best time was a 1:49.829, two tenths shy of the Italian to go second in class and eighth overall. But it was well over a second clear of the SVC Sport Management Lamborghini which will start down in 15th overall and third in GT3.

The two Mercedes AMG GT3s of Lee Mowlem Motorsport and Ram Racing will start fourth and fifth in GT3 respectively.

The two-hour race to kick off the 2017 Le Mans Cup season at Monza is set to begin later today at 16:45 local time in Italy.