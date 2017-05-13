DragonSpeed Quickest In Free Practice 2

DragonSpeed’s #21 Oreca 07 of Ben Hanley, Nicolas Lapierre and Henrik Hedman continued the American team’s run at the top of the times in the second practice session of the ELMS 4 Hours of Monza.

Prior to the session Hedman topped the screens in the Bronze Test, and in FP1 Ryo Hirakawa in the sister G-Drive Racing by DragonSpeed 07 Gibson set the fastest lap.

In Free Practice 2 though, it was Frenchman Nicolas Lapierre who lapped the Autodromo Nazionale Monza quickest of the all the runners, with a 1:37.258 tour. The time bettered Filipe Albuquerque’s 1:37.865 earlier in the session, which eventually put the United Autosports Ligier JS P217 third overall.

Coming in second was the #39 GRAFF Oreca 07, after a late lap by Richard Bradley of 1:37.636, 0.378 slower than Lapierre’s time.

Fourth, and making it three LMP2 chassis in the top four, was the Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara P217, just seven tenths off the ultimate pace. The second GRAFF Oreca completed they top five.

The aforementioned G-Drive by DragonSpeed Oreca ended up seventh in the hotly contested class. The best time from the car in the 90-minute session was a 1:38.297.

In the LMP3 division, M.Racing YMR spent much of the session on top, first with its Norma M30 of Erwin Creed and Ricky Capo – before it slipped to fifth – and later with its Ligier of Alexandre Cougnaud, Antoine Jung and Romano Ricci which set a best time of 1:46.527.

Second was the EUROINTERNATIONAL Ligier after a 1:46.685 by Giorgio Mondini, the Italian the fastest driver in a JS P3.

Behind, the second Norma, from Oregon Team, came in third with a 1:46.864, the Norma proving to be a very competitive package in both the ELMS and Le Mans Cup (following DKR Engineering’s run in FP1 yesterday) at the ‘Temple of Speed’.

After impressing yesterday with a time good enough for second in the GTE class, Fernando Rees put Larbre Competition’s Corvette C7.R top of the times with 1:49.164.

The Brazilian’s lap was 0.091 faster than Aston Martin factory driver Nicki Thiim in the Silverstone-winning TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage. The Dane’s best was a 1:49.255, before the car had to be recovered by marshals when his teammate Salih Yoluc stopped at the first chicane after getting stuck on a kerb, prompting a Full-Course Yellow period.

Matt Griffin in the #55 Spirit of Race Ferrari slotted in third with 1:50.031.

Qualifying for tomorrow’s 4 Hours of Monza is set to get underway at 13:15, local time in Italy.