Graff Racing Confirms Le Mans Lineups

Graff Racing has confirmed to DSC that it has finalised the driver squad for its two-car LMP2 effort in the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The addition of James Winslow to the team’s #39 ORECA Gibson squad alongside ELMS regulars Enzo Guibbert and Eric Trouillet was made some time ago.

The team has now confirmed it will retain the full-ELMS squad for the sister #40 car. 2015 LMP2 class winner at Le Mans, Richard Bradley (below), will be joined by Aussie ex-Formula Renault racer James Allen, and young French driver Franck Matelli in the #39 ORECA Gibson.

With confirmed line-ups too this weekend from JMW Motorsport and with Proton Competition now needing to confirm only one of their nine seats (the final seat is under offer at present), the 180-driver Le Mans 24 Hours grid now has, we believe, only two seats left unannounced. Proton with one in the #88 GTE AM Porsche 911 RSR and G-Drive by DragonSpeed in the #22 ORECA Gibson alongside Ryo Hirakawa and Memo Rojas.