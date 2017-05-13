Noble Powers Nielsen Racing To Victory At Monza

Nielsen Racing has scored the first victory of an LMP3 car in the Michelin Le Mans Cup after Colin Noble charged to the front after the Pit Stops and survived pressure from behind to cross the line first in the team’s Ligier JS P3.

The victory came as a surprise, after Jean Glorieux led the race for DKR Engineering’s Norma M30 from Pole Position, pitting with a lead of a few seconds at the halfway mark, while Anthony Wells – who took the start for the winners – was circulating in fourth at the end of the first hour.

A slow stop from the team from Luxembourg proved costly, resulting in the car dropping down to order to fourth, as the Nielsen crew were promoted to second behind the RLR M Sport Ligier which inherited the lead. It was a disappointing outcome for the team, and especially Glorieux, who didn’t put a foot wrong in the opening 60 minutes of racing.

RLR’s Alex Kapadia slalomed through the field in his stint from 14th to to second the JS P3, putting the team in position to win the race in the second half. His teammate Ross Warburton though, was unable to sustain a pace good enough to keep everyone behind at bay, and despite his best efforts slipped down to seventh by the end of the race.

Shortly after the stops the move for the race lead came at Curva Grande, Noble making a daring move around the outside of Warburton.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am,” Noble’s teammate Anthony Wells said, “it started so well with Qualifying, the start went ok, I plodded around and then Colin drove really well at the end.”

Spaniard Alexander Toril, who climbed in the DKR Norma at the stops, almost came back to win the race though. Toril proceeded to climb the order and mount a challenge for the lead in his stint after getting past Alain Costa in the N’Race Ligier and Warburton, before battling with Noble in the closing minutes.

But it wasn’t to be for the DKR crew, after Toril was forced to serve two drive-through penalties in the final five minutes, the first for a pit stop infringement, the second for restarting the car with an external battery. The car eventually crossed the line a distant second – 54 seconds back – just ahead of the third place Spirit of Race Ligier driven by Maurizio Mediani and Claudio Sdanewitsch, which had a quiet run to the podium.

Just off the podium was the GRAFF Ligier of Emilien Carde and Adrien Chila, which benefited late in the race from penalties handed the cars around it.

N’Race’s Ligier was one of them. The French team was on course for a third place finish before Mediani made a move to take third from Costa with 20 minutes to go, before he had to serve a penalty, dropping further down the order, before finishing sixth. The #98 Motorsport98 Ligier claimed fifth spot despite being another runner to serve a drive-through, Andy Meyrick briefly falling to sixth, before talking a top five spot from Costa towards the end.

In the GT3 class, the result changed in the final few laps after a drive-through penalty was handed to the Optimum Motorsport crew which led almost the entire race until the stewards’ decision was made at the end.

As a result, the Lee Mowle Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3 of Lee Mowlem and Phil Keen took the win, ahead of the Ebimotors Lamborghini of Fabio Babini, the Italian unable to take the win after making a late charge to get past the Mercedes.

“It was a huge surprise, we’d have taken a podium this morning after our disaster on Friday. It’s a miracle really,” Mowle said.

The Optimum R8 LMS came home third, the efforts of Flick Haigh taking the lead at the start and handing over to her teammate Joe Osborne with a healthy lead and Osborne gapping the field in the second half, coming to waste.

The SVC Sport Management Lamborghini finished fourth, and last of the classified GT3 finishers. The Ram Racing’s Mercedes AMG GT3 – the only other GT3 runner in the series – retired early after a collision with the KEO Racing Ligier (which also retired) on the opening lap.

Next on the calendar for the Michelin Le Mans Cup championship is the Road to Le Mans race on the Circuit de la Sarthe, supporting the Le Mans 24 Hours next month.