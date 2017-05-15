4H Monza: Post-Race Notebook

DragonSpeed’s 1-2 for the overall win was the first in the ELMS since it evolved from the Le Mans Series back in 2012, and the first in Le Mans Series history since Imola in 2011 when the factory Peugeot team came home 1-2.

The result for the #22 G-Drive by Dragonspeed ORECA now marks the fifth team across the ELMS and FIA WEC to win whilst carrying the G-Drive banner after Delta-ADR, Oak Racing, Jota Sport and TDS Racing. The win also marks the first ELMS win for the ORECA 07 Gibson.

In LMP3 M.Racing YMR become the third team to score a 1-2 finish in the class in ELMS after Team LNT in 2015 and United Autosports in 2016.

The Norma M30 joins the Ginetta LMP3 and Ligier JS P3 on the ELMS winners list.

Astonishingly the Monza race was the first ELMS race that they have contested that saw United Autosports fail to take a podium finish, Wayne Boyd coming close with a fighting fourth place finish in the #3 LMP3 car.

The Larbre Corvette was the first C7.R to start in the ELMS and the first Corvette of any description in the Le Mans Series since 2010.

The win for JMW’s Ferrari 458 GTE in its final race after 6 years with the team saw the car score wins in both its first (Paul Ricard in 2011 – the first ever international win for a 458 GTE) and final races. The car is, by a distance, the oldest still active in the ELMS, four years older than Proton’s Porsche 911 RSR. It took eight wins in its ELMS career, two in 2011, two in 2012 (taking the Championship), three last year and a fourth lost to a technical exclusion at Silverstone and the final win at Monza in 2017.

Jonny Cocker retains a record with the car of having never finished off the podium when racing it!

DSC’s David Lord also observed that this was the first-ever race weekend that the DSC crew has completed since 2002 without a bag of Haribo (or similar) on the desk!