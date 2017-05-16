Mixed Tyre Choice For GTE Am Runners At Le Mans

The ACO’s latest version of the Le Mans entry list has revealed the tyre choices for the GTE Am runners, with the 16 cars being split almost evenly between Dunlop and Michelin.

Interestingly, there’s three ELMS teams which will race with Michelin at La Sarthe; moving over from the spec-Dunlop tyre they use all season in the European series.

The three are Larbre Competition’s Corvette C7.R – the team historically racing on Michelin in the WEC previously – the Spirit of Race’s #55 Ferrari – taking the same rubber as its WEC counterpart – and the JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 – which historically has run with Dunlop, sporting art liveries as part of its partnership with the brand at the race over the years.

TF Sport, Proton Competition and Beechdean AMR meanwhile, will all continue to race with Dunlop in next month’s race, bringing the total number of Dunlop cars to seven; Michelin has nine.

Of the IMSA, Asia and one-off entries, Scuderia Corsa’s two 488 GTEs will race with Michelin, as they did last year, winning the class. As too will DH Racing and Clearwater Racing’s Ferraris. Clearwater has been racing with the French supplier in the WEC this year, and will race with Michelin in its second car.

On the list Aston Martin Racing’s #98 Vantage, which competes full-time in the WEC, is listed as a Michelin runner, but AMR has confirmed to DSC that this is a typo in the entry.

This means that all of the WEC teams will race with the tyres they have used so far this season, the teams permitted only a single change of supplier during the season.

Another interesting note from the entry is that the Mentos-Proton Racing Porsche is still marked as a reserve with Egidio Perfetti as its listed driver.

Perfetti told DSC previously that he will not be racing at Le Mans with his Mentos team, while Proton boss Christian Reid was keen to stress that the Mentos-Proton entry is under his licence, and while Perfetti will not race, he could still field the Porsche should someone pull out.