ACO Appoints New Media Delegate for Asian Le Mans Series

Jane Rowe has been appointed as the new media delegate for the Asian Le Mans Series

The UK-domiciled Australian joins the Series with immediate effect with a cv that brings plenty of evidence of relevant experience. Prior to moving to the UK last year, Jane worked for Michelin Australia managing successfully the company’s motorsport partnerships including their presence at the Bathurst 12 Hour, the technical partnership with the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, and their sponsorship of the Australian Off Road Championship with their sister brand BFGoodrich Tires.

In addition Jane has worked with many teams and drivers both in Australia and in the UK over the past 15 years.

Jane Rowe, Asian Le Mans Series Media Delegate:

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work for the ACO, and with Cyrille and his team to make the Asian Le Mans Series an even bigger success. I have watched with interest the growth of the Series over the last few years and see even further potential within what is a unique offer in the Asian motorsport sector.”

“While the Series is still very much in its infancy in global motorsport terms, it is growing rapidly into an important step in the global endurance ladder, particularly in Asia. With a record 9 cars from teams that contested the 2016/17 Asian Le Mans Series invited to take part in Le Mans 24 Hours this year, it really is an exciting time to be involved.”

Cyrille Taesch Wahlen, Asian Le Mans Managing Director:

“We are very pleased to welcome Jane to the team. As the Asian Le Mans Series continues to grow we needed someone with her ability in place to help capture the attention of our audience; we need to leverage the interest being shown in the Series both in the region and globally. Jane brings with her the skills and experience that we need to achieve this, particularly with regard to media and stakeholder management.”

With the Asian motorsport marketplace growing rapidly Jane’s arrival is very timely – we wish her well.