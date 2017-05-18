Win A Falken VR Headset

Our friends at Falken Motorsport have given DSC readers the opportunity to win a VR headset ahead of its appearance in the 2017 Nürburgring 24 Hours.

The headset features an in-cockpit view of its Porsche 911 GT3 R. Using this headset and the Falken app, fans can get a virtual reality experience direct from the Nürburgring. Viewers will have the chance to get a 360-degree perspective from inside the Falken Porsche as they’re taken for a virtual spin around the legendary Nürburgring circuit. They’ll experience the from the perspective of a co-driver, as well as a pit-stop and tyre change.

To enter, head over to DSC’s twitter account @dailysportscar, follow the account and retweet the competition tweet (below) which features the hashtag #FalkenVRComp.

Want to win a @FalkenTyreUK VR headset? FOLLOW and RETWEET to have a chance! Details HERE >>> https://t.co/Om50EsZZ64 #FalkenVRComp pic.twitter.com/Pk6aUopf4C — Dailysportscar News (@dailysportscar) May 18, 2017

The draw for the winner will take place this Sunday.

Good luck!