70 Cars On Provisional Dubai 24 Entry

Creventic has announced that the 13th running of the Dubai 24 Hours next year already has 70 cars on its provisional entry list.

“And by no means only GT3 cars, as the provisional entry list has a good mix of touring cars, GT cars and 24H Specials. Interest from TCR touring car teams is rising: already 15 TCR cars have been entered. Creventic is still committed to attracting touring cars for Dubai and the other 24H Series events and therefore is delighted to see that half of the provisional entry list currently consists of touring cars and GT4s,” said promoter Gerrie Willems.

“The regulations will keep the focus on an open and sporting character for a wide variety of cars for the combination of amateurs, gentlemen drivers, semi-pro and pro drivers. Taking into account the valuable feedback from our teams and drivers we will carry out some significant improvements. For instance, we will no longer be working with minimum ‘reference’ lap times and go back to racing and we will try to create more transparency related to penalties.”

As part of the announcement Creventic has revealed that a separate GT4 class will be introduced for 2018 too.

“In agreement with SRO, a separate GT4 class will be included in all our events from 2018, starting with the race in Dubai,” Willems continues. “With new GT4 cars from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-AMG expected to be available for next year, and the large number of McLaren and Porsche GT4 cars already competing, this category is becoming more and more important. GT4 cars have proven to be perfectly suited for endurance racing, so they fit very well into the 24H Series and 24H TCE Series. For the non-GT4 cars currently running in the SP3-GT4 class, we will maintain the SP3 category.”

Transport solutions have also been outlined for entrants, particularly for those who want to race at 24H CoTA as well as Dubai.

“We take care of the transport from the European Union to the United Arab Emirates and back, customs and delivery and pick-up to and from Dubai Autodrome. When teams arrive at the track, they can immediately start unloading the containers and setting up the pit box,” Creventic’s logistics manager Daphne Gengler says.

“Based on our experience with these affordable and convenient transport options, Creventic is also offering various opportunities for teams wanting to take part in our inaugural Hankook 24H COTA in November of this year, allowing them to combine this with participation in Dubai.”

Creventic is also set to organise prototype racing at Dubai, as it did earlier this year. The cars will race for a total of 12 hours once again, but the format has yet to be announced.

The final piece of news is that entry fees in some classes have been lowered for the 2017 event.

There has been a reduction for the 991, SP3 and GT4 classes. A discount of 1,000 Euros is in place for all teams, irrespective of the class, who submit their registration and payment before 15 August, 2017 too. Creventic is offering affordable travel packages and catering facilities at the circuit too.

PROVISIONAL ENTRY LIST >>>