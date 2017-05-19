LMP3 Power Boost Plan Postponed Again 

The ACO’s plans to upgrade the power output of the LMP3 powertrain have been postponed once again until at least the next round of technical regulations for the class.

Initially proposed for the 2017 season, and then for 2018, the decision has now been confirmed that on a cost control basis the additional c.50 bhp proposed for the currently 420 bhp Nissan V8 engines that are a standard fit across the class will not now be reconsidered until 2020 when the current LMP3 regulations are next due for review.