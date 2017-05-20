Multiple Additions To GT Open Entry At Spa

The International GT Open field for the round at Spa later this month is set to feature three notable guess entries, Kaspersky Motorsport, Wessex Motorsport and Aston Martin Brussels. The race will mark a return for all three teams in the series.

Kaspersky Motorsport joins GT Open for the races at Spa and the round at Paul Ricard. The Blancpain GT regular (below), which is supported by AF Corse, will field Alex Moiseev and Davide Rizzo for Spa, and Moiseev and an unannounced driver at Ricard.

“The start of a new season is always an exciting time,” said Moiseev. “I haven’t raced since last year, so I am very much looking forward to it. Spa is a very challenging circuit with a lot of high-speed corners; our car will be amazing to drive on this track. I know I have the speed and I am learning fast about other aspects of GT racing. I’m excited to be racing at Spa.”

The Wessex team returns to the series for Spa, after it competed and won at Silverstone in the series last year (below). The team will field an identical lineup to 2016, when British driver Craig Dolby pairs up with Reiter Engineering’s Thomas Enge again in the team’s Lamborghini Gallardo R-EX.

“I’ve always raced with Nigel (Mustill, Wessex team owner) in GT Cup, Bricar and things, in the Riley, and when he bought the Lambo he wanted me to drive with him,” Dolby told DSC. “Nigel is awesome to me, to put a car out for the love of motorsport. And to drive with Thomas is unreal.

“Next week driving at Spa is going to be unreal for me. I haven’t been in a GT3 car since I raced in PWC last year with Nissan in August. It’s going to be a challenge, as the last time I drove the Lambo was in our GT Open appearance at Silverstone last season.

“There’s no pressure to go and put it on Pole, but if I do a good job I feel I can make moves to race every week. For both me a Thomas it would show what we can do. It’s my goal to race full-time, and drive full-time, it’s frustrating really. But I can’t moan, this weekend Wessex Motorsport has given me the most amazing chance with its new backer PJ Davidson to drive a Lamborghini at Spa.

“I can’t wait.”

Aston Martin Brussels meanwhile (featured), will race in the series for the first time since it raced at Spa back in 2015, scoring two podiums. The team, which in the past has also represented AMR at the Spa 24 Hours, will race with local racers Tim Verbergt (the triple Belgian GT Champion) and 25-year-old Sam Dejonghe.

At the Spa weekend, Aston Martin Brussels will be racing in support of the ONG organisation ‘Liège aide Haïti’ (Liege helps Haiti) which is raising funds to improve conditions in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake.

The full entry for the GT Open round at Spa is set to be revealed soon.