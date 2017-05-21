Spirit of Race Ferrari and GruppeM AMG Take Race Wins In Thailand

Race 1

Rino Mastronardi and Rui Aguas claimed theirs, Spirit of Race’s and Ferrari’s first Blancpain GT Series Asia victories with a controlled drive in the first of this weekend’s 60-minute encounters at Chang International Circuit in Thailand earlier today.

The pair came home less than a second clear of Hunter Abbott and Maxi Buhk’s GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, which closed in during the closing stages before being handed a 30-second post-race penalty for causing a collision on the opening lap. That promoted Silver Cup winners Marchy Lee and Shaun Thong to second after the Audi Hong Kong-entered R8 LMS GT3 sealed its second consecutive Series podium on the road after enjoying a tense battle with team-mates Alex Au and Alex Yoong.

The Am Cup spoils were decided on the final lap in favour of Takuya Shirasaka and Naoto Takeda, while Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Jean Marc Merlin and Frank Yu emerged victorious from a topsy-turvey GT4 race.

The afternoon began with pole-sitter Anthony Liu maintaining the lead from fellow front row-starter Mastronardi. However, contact at Turn 3 between Abbott and Mitch Gilbert sent the latter’s Audi tumbling down the order and into the pits for repairs, and ultimately saw the #999 car drop to sixth in the final result. That altercation allowed Martin Kodric to gain three places from where he started and hold third ahead of Abbott, Aidan Read’s FFF Racing Team by ACM Lamborghini, Darryl O’Young and Marchy Lee.

Mastronardi continued to keep Liu honest over the opening 12 minutes before Terence Tse’s out-of-position TTR Team SARD Porsche GT4 collided with the BBT Ferrari at Turn 3, which immediately ended the latter’s race. Mastronardi was following closely and just snuck through unscathed, but Kodric was far less lucky when Tse made further, terminal contact with his Lamborghini while attempting to rejoin.

The subsequent Full Course Yellow was soon upgraded to a Safety Car in order to clear all three cars from the track, and when racing resumed just four minutes remained until the pit window opened.

Mastronardi’s lightning restart, coupled with a GT4 car between himself and his pursuers, meant the Italian was well up the road once the clock ticked past 25 minutes and the front-runners began to stop. However, Spirit of Race elected to continue circulating for another three laps before swapping Aguas in, by which time Buhk – who’d replaced Abbott – was just 1.5s behind.

The Mercedes-AMG loomed large in Aguas’ mirrors for a lap or so before the Portuguese driver slowly edged clear. At one point the lead was more than four seconds before his German pursuer closed in during the closing stages.

Further back a great battle had developed between the two Phoenix Racing Asia-run Audis of Yoong and Thong. The latter’s co-driver, Marchy Lee, dodged the earlier incident and picked up places at the restart to run third before serving an additional five-second success penalty during his pitstop for finishing third at Sepang. Nevertheless, newly-installed Thong pulled away from his pit box barely a car’s length ahead of Yoong in the sister Audi R8 LMS Cup entry with which Alex Au had made headway during the opening stint.

The pair circulated together with Alessio Picariello’s J-Fly by Absolute Racing Audi for company before all three passed Alberto Di Folco’s Lamborghini, which had emerged from the pits in third. The trio of R8s eventually took the chequered flag covered by just two seconds, and were ultimately rewarded with second, third and fourth places in the final classification.

Sanghwi Rick Yoon span his KCMG by Champion Racing Audi on the opening lap but benefited from the Safety Car to make up lost time. Co-driver Martin Rump then continued to make ground after the pitstops and set fastest lap of the race en route to sixth on the road and fifth in the final result.

Carlo van Dam also caught the eye in the Singha Motorsport Team Thailand Ferrari 458 he shares with Voravud Bhirombhakdi, who was involved in an incident at Turn 5 with Jiang Xin just before the pit window opened. Van Dam was a man on a mission once aboard, though, and scythed through the field to claim a fine seventh in the older-generation GT3.

The second Spirit of Race Ferrari driven by Xin and Max Wiser finished eighth ahead of Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak and Maxime Jousse’s est cola Thailand Porsche, and Naiyanobh Bhirombhakdi and Chris van der Drift who passed Craft-Bamboo Racing team-mate Devon Modell for the final point late on.

The destination of Am Cup’s winners’ trophy was only decided on the final lap when KCMG’s Shirasaka and FFF Racing Team by ACM’s Lin Yue made contact at Turn 5. Stewards decided that the clash and Yue’s subsequent spin occurred as a result of his Lamborghini rejoining the track, and that no post-race action was necessary. Thus Shirasaka and co-driver Takeda claimed their second Am Cup win in three races.

The GT4 class was won on the road by Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Frank Yu and Jean Marc Merlin, before the car was excluded post-race for the latter causing avoidable contact with Byron Tong’s EKS Motorsport Porsche early in the race. Victory therefore went to Taiwan Top Speed Racing Team’s Keo Chang and Jeremy Wang, who spent time at the front before the pitstops.

Tong and co-driver Eric Lo, who originally started from pole, recovered from an unscheduled pitstop after contact with Merlin to finish second in class.

Meanwhile, Terence Tse’s involvement in the incident that ended Liu and Kodric’s afternoons early resulted in the TTR Team SARD entry being suspended from tomorrow’s race.

Rui Aguas, #38 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3: “Maybe it looked easy but that was a hard race. It’s a shame the BBT boys went off but I’m very happy for us. Rino [Mastronardi] and the crew did a brilliant job and the car was great. We won by a small margin and the Mercedes-AMG was definitely catching up, but the chequered flag finished first today! I was very aware of the track limits here so didn’t want to push too hard in case we received a penalty.”

Marchy Lee, #5 Audi Hong Kong Audi R8 LMS GT3: “The race pace was very good and I also managed some overtaking moves, which isn’t easy here, so I was happy with those. But today the key was always going to be our pitstops, and the team did a very good job trying to estimate the best plan for overcoming our success penalty. That’s why we stayed out a few laps longer than the other front-runners. I must say Shaun [Thong] then did a very good job to keep Alex [Yoong] and Alessio [Picariello] behind him with the extra Silver Cup ballast onboard, which makes a difference under braking. I couldn’t ask for more today.”

Takuya Shirasaka, KCMG Audi R8 LMS GT3: “We’re very happy with today’s result – winning our second Blancpain GT Series Asia race in three starts is a great way to begin the season. Hopefully we can do the same tomorrow, although the competition is very tough here.”

Race 1 Results

1 38 GT3 Spirit of Race SA Ferrari 488 GT3 1:01:19.323 34 laps

2 5 GT3 Audi Hong Kong Audi R8 LMS GT3 +14.814

3 6 GT3 Audi R8 LMS Cup Audi R8 LMS GT3 +15.87

4 7 GT3 J-Fly by Absolute Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 +16.822

5 18 GT3 KCMG by Champion Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 +22.887

6 999 GT3 GruppeM Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 +30.795

7 9 GT3 Singha Motorsport Team Thailand Ferrari 458 Italia +39.578

8 39 GT3 Spirit of Race SA Ferrari 488 GT3 +50.165

9 8 GT3 Est Cola Thailand Porsche 991 GT3R +51.69

10 88 GT3 Craft Bamboo Racing Porsche 991 GT3R +52.223

11 99 GT3 Craft Bamboo Racing Porsche 991 GT3R +57.656

12 1 GT3 FFF Racing Team by ACM Lamborghini Huracan GT3+01:07.5

13 59 GT3 Singha Plan-B Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 +01:14.8

14 19 GT3 KCMG Audi R8 LMS GT3 +1 Lap

15 2 GT3 FFF Racing Team by ACM Lamborghini Huracan GT3 +1 Lap

16 69 GT3 CMRT Eurasia Aston Martin Vantage GT3 +1 Lap

17 17 GT4 Taiwan Top Speed Racing Team Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR +4 Laps

18 10 GT4 EKS Motorsports Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR +10 Laps

NC 86 GT3 OD Racing Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 +13 Laps

NC 37 GT3 BBT Ferrari 488 GT3 +28 Laps

NC 66 GT3 Vincenzo Sospiri Racing SRL Lamborghini Huracan GT3 +28 Laps

NC 11 GT4 TTR Team SARD Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR +29 Laps

NC 89 GT4 HubAuto Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR +32 Laps

EX 77 GT4 Craft Bamboo Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR 0 Laps

Race 2

GruppeM Racing’s Hunter Abbott and Maxi Buhk claimed victory in Blancpain GT Series Asia’s second race at Chang International Circuit earlier today to top a weekend of highs and lows for the #999 crew.

Their Mercedes-AMG GT3 finished 11.1s seconds clear of Audi Hong Kong’s Silver Cup class winners Marchy Lee and Shaun Thong, who overcame a seven-second pitstop success penalty to lift their second overall runners-up trophy of the weekend, while a spirited late race charge from Mitch Gilbert earned him and OD Racing co-driver Aditya Patel third overall.

CMRT Eurasia’s Kenneth Lim and James Cai won a race of attrition to scoop Am Cup honours, while Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Jean Marc Merlin and Frank Yu scored a dominant GT4 class victory.

An opening lap accident not only triggered an early Safety Car period but also removed four potential victory candidates from the 60-minute race. Alex Yoong, yesterday’s winner Rui Aguas, Davide Rizzo and Martin Rump were running inside the top-seven as they approached Turn 5 before a racing incident resulted in all four ending their afternoon in the gravel.

The resulting Safety Car period lasted four laps before J-Fly by Absolute Racing’s pole-sitter Alessio Picariello made the perfect restart to edge clear of Buhk in second. The pair soon gapped Max Wiser’s Spirit of Race Ferrari before engaging in a game of cat and mouse throughout the opening stint. Never more than three seconds apart, they eventually pitted together just before the 10-minute window ended and handed over to their respective co-drivers, Jeffrey Lee and Abbott.

The race off pit road ended as it had begun, with Lee’s Audi just over two seconds clear of its pursuer. Abbott was soon up to speed, though, and made short work of reeling in and passing the R8 LMS GT3 before setting off towards a comfortable victory. It capped a weekend of mixed emotions for Buhk and Abbott after the latter’s practice accident resulted in the car being hastily rebuilt with parts taken from the sister #888 entry. Second in yesterday’s opening race then became sixth in the final classification as punishment for making avoidable contact with Gilbert’s Audi.

Meanwhile, Lee was left to defend his second position from Jiang Xin, who’d replaced Wiser in the Spirit of Race Ferrari. He rapidly closed in on the Audi only for a mistake on his first passing attempt to drop the 488 four seconds further back. By the time he’d bridged the gap Marchy Lee and Mitch Gilbert had made it a four-way battle, which in the space of just one lap resulted in Jeffrey Lee slipping from second to fifth.

While the J-Fly by Absolute Racing car dropped back, Jiang, Lee and Gilbert continued to squabble over the final podium places as the minutes ticked away. Lee soon muscled his way past the Ferrari only for Gilbert to do likewise at the start of the final lap and then set his sights on the Hong Kong driver ahead. But Lee held firm to cross the line 0.6s clear of the chasing Audi and another second ahead of Jiang.

Jeffrey Lee took the chequered flag fifth ahead of Aidan Read’s FFF Racing Team by ACM Lamborghini, which made rapid progress during the second stint after co-driver Alberto Di Folco pitted from ninth. Carlo van Dam somehow survived the opening lap accident unscathed before settling into a strong fourth. And his Singha Motorsport Team Thailand co-driver Voravud Bhirombhakdi ultimately brought their Ferrari 458 home seventh after battling against a strong Silver Cup contingent throughout the second stint.

Jules Szymkowiak and Tim Sugden started 20th after their car was cannibalised ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session to repair GruppeM’s second Mercedes-AMG, but produced a strong performance to finish eighth overall. Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Darryl O’Young also looked racey after the pitstops en route to ninth ahead of Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak and Maxime Jousse’s est cola Thailand Porsche, which rounded out the points-paying positions.

Two of Am Cup’s three crews fell by the wayside, leaving the door open for CMRT Eurasia’s Cai and Lim to claim a maiden Blancpain GT Series Asia class victory aboard their Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3.

And in GT4, Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Frank Yu and Jean Marc Merlin made amends for yesterday’s disappointment by running out comfortable winners in the GT4 category. Yu started fourth but was soon leading the class before handing over to his French co-driver, who pulled clear of the EKS Motorsports entry shared by Byron Tong and Eric Lo over the second half of the race.

All of that leaves Abbott top of the overall GT3 standings by just two points from Lee and Thong, while early leaders Gilbert and Patel drop to third, albeit only five points behind Abbott.

Hunter Abbott, #999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: “We’ve had a weekend of real ups and downs. In FP2 I had a crash, which ended up being quite a big one. But a lack of spare parts meant we were unable to fix the car. #888’s crew were unbelievable in letting us take some bits from theirs in time for qualifying, which went well. Coming through to second was great but obviously we got a penalty post-race that knocked us back to sixth, which I thought was a racing incident but hay-ho, that’s life. And today we managed to take a win overall. Once I got past Jeffrey [Lee] and had built a gap I just focused on remaining consistent and drove it home.”

Mitch Gilbert, #86 OD Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3: “I was hoping to be quicker today but it was more difficult than both Aditya [Patel] and I expected. When I came out behind Marchy [Lee] I spent a few laps feeling frustrated – we were expecting to jump him and Shaun [Thong] with their pitstop penalty. Then I saw some of the Am drivers didn’t have the same pace and were fighting, so knew that was my opportunity. Marchy and I made the most of that and we’ve come away with another podium. Much better than yesterday, which was a shocker!”

Kenneth Lim, #69 CMRT Eurasia Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3: “I would say we were a little bit lucky at the start. I didn’t make a good getaway so was actually nowhere near what went on, which gave us a chance. We’ve had an engine problem all weekend, which has compromised our lap times. But we’ll work on that before Suzuka and see what we can do there.”

Frank Yu, #77 Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR: “It wasn’t easy at all! I started from P4, all the way at the back, but I was soon in the lead before the Safety Car. I didn’t want to push the car too much because of the electrical problems we’d encountered all day yesterday – I just tried to manage the gap and build an advantage for Jean Marc [Merlin]. He did a very, very good job and I think victory was well deserved today after missing out yesterday.”

Race 2 Results

1 999 GT3 GruppeM Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 1:01:10.900 35 laps

2 5 GT3 Audi Hong Kong Audi R8 LMS GT3 +11.135

3 86 GT3 OD Racing Team Audi R8 LMS GT3 +11.750

4 39 GT3 Spirit of Race SA Ferrari 488 GT3 +12.828

5 7 GT3 J-Fly by Absolute Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 +15.875

6 1 GT3 FFF Racing Team by ACM Lamborghini Huracan GT3 +22.079

7 9 GT3 Singha Motorsport Team Thailand Ferrari 458 Italia +24.999

8 888 GT3 GruppeM Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 +27.565

9 99 GT3 Craft Bamboo Racing Porsche 991 GT3R +32.456

10 8 GT3 Est Cola Thailand Porsche 991 GT3R +36.444

11 59 GT3 Singha Plan-B Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 +37.121

12 13 GT3 Milestone Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 +01:20.2

13 88 GT3 Craft Bamboo Racing Porsche 991 GT3R +01:20.7

14 69 GT3 CMRT Eurasia Aston Martin Vantage GT3 +2 Laps

15 77 GT4 Craft Bamboo Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR +4 Laps

16 10 GT4 EKS Motorsports Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR +4 Laps

17 17 GT4 Taiwan Top Speed Racing Team Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR +5 Laps

18 2 GT3 FFF Racing Team by ACM Lamborghini Huracan GT3 +6 Laps

19 89 GT4 HubAuto Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR +6 Laps

20 6 GT3 Audi R8 LMS Cup Audi R8 LMS GT3 0 laps

21 38 GT3 Spirit of Race SA Ferrari 488 GT3 0 laps

22 37 GT3 BBT Ferrari 488 GT3 0 laps

23 18 GT3 KCMG by Champion Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 0 laps

24 19 GT3 KCMG Audi R8 LMS GT3 0 laps