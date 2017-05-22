Ekris Motorsport Dominates An Incident Packed Week-End at Pau

The second round of the GT4 European Series Southern Cup took place at the urban track in Pau (South West of France) this past weekend. Once again, the event was a popular success.

Race 1: Racing Technology Wins Pro-Am After Ekris Motorsports’ #888 Disqualification – Vic Team’s Ginetta Rules AM Class

The Race 1 Pole was set by Max Koebolt in the #888 Ekris Motorsport BMW M4 Ekris (1:22.702), just ahead of the #8 Speed Car Ginetta G55 driven by Robert Consani (1:22.702) and Alain Ferté in the #4 Energy By ART Porsche Cayman Clubsport MR (1:22.780).

The cars at the front of the grid made a clean start, while, at the back, Marc Sourd in the #445 Speed Car Ginetta G55 hit Manuel Rodriguez in the #69 Sainteloc Racing Porsche Cayman Clubsport MR. This triggered a safety-car episode lasting approximately 10 minutes. After the restart, Koebolt kept the lead ahead of Consani and Ferté. The BMW M4 and the Ginetta G55 pulled away from the Porsche easily. Consani then relentlessly pursued Koebolt, who later admitted to having grip issues with his rear tires. The BMW stayed in the lead until the compulsory driver change.

“I’m really disappointed to be handing over our car to Benjamin [Lariche] while still being in second position,” said Consani. “We were really fast in the narrow corner sections. The Ginetta has an extraordinary chassis, but the problem is that we lack power in the straight lines. That’s a massive disadvantage against the BMW”.

After the driver changes, the #888 (with Ricardo Van Der Vende at the wheel) led ahead of the #8 and the #444 Speed Car Ginetta G55 driven by Gael Castelli, who managed to overtake the #4 Porsche in the pits. As night descended, the top three cars raced bumper to bumper until Castelli attacked Lariche. The #8 spun out and involuntarily blocked the #444. Both cars lost their positions to the #11 Racing Technology Porsche Cayman Clubsport MR driven by Jimmy Antunes while #888 cruised to victory.

A few minutes after this collision, the #444 was called into the pits for a drive-through penalty. This left the #26 CMR Ginetta G55 driven by Soheil Ayari in third position. “That was a great race,” said Ayari. “My first time driving at night in Pau! My stint was a wonderful experience. We were P12 after the driver change and managed to climb up to third position.” The #8 finished forth.

The day after the end of this race, the stewards decided to disqualify the #888 Ekris Motorsport BMW M4 Ekris due to an infringement of technical regulations (Ekris Motorsport has appealed this decision). The #11 Racing Technology Porsche Cayman Clubsport MR driven by Sylvain Noel and Jimmy Antunes was declared the winning car ahead of the #26 CMR Ginetta G55 and the #8 Speed Car Ginetta G55.

In the Am category, the #54 Vic Team Ginetta G55 driven by the Lamic brothers had another victory. “We know that Pau is a challenging circuit,” said Paul Lamic, “so we played it safe throughout my stint despite the Safety Car period … . Jean-Philippe then took over to finish the job in style.”

Full race results can be found here: Pau – Grand Prix – Race 1 – Final ranking

Race 2: Ekris Motorsport Strikes Back – Imsa Performance and Porsche Win the Am Category

The front row was secured by two Ginettas G55: the pole-sitting car #26 CMR (1:21.769) driven by Soheil Ayari and the #444 Speed car driven by Gael Castelli. The second row was comprised of two Porsche Cayman Clubsport MRs respectively entered by Racing Technology (#1) and Martinet By Almeras (#22).

A few seconds before the green flag was waved, Didier Moureu in the #65 CMR Ginetta G55 rear-ended the #11 Racing Technology Porsche Cayman Clubsport MR. This triggered a short full-course yellow episode. After the restart, Ayari took the lead ahead of Castelli, but the latter quickly hit a tyre barrier. A few laps later, a track incident involving the #999 CMR Ginetta G55 led to a second yellow-flag episode followed by the release of the safety car. Ayari kept top position after the restart ahead of the #1, the #66 Sainteloc Racing Porsche Cayman Clubsport MR and the #888 Ekris Motorsport BMW M4 Ekris driven by Ricardo Van Der Erde. The Dutchman eventually managed to overtake the #66 just minutes before the obligatory driver change. He gained one additional position in the pits as the #1 stopped for an unexpectedly long time.

Once driver changes were completed, the #26 driven by Nicolas Tardif became an easy target for Max Koebolt in the #888. It actually took less than two laps for Koebolt to overtake the Ginetta. The #26 eventually hit the barriers a few laps later and retired. The #888 then cruised to the checkered flag and finished the race with a significant margin over the Porsche Cayman Clubsport MRs belonging to CD Sport (#30) and Sainteloc Racing (#66).

In the AM category, the Lamic brothers again led most of the race but unfortunately had to return to the pits for significant repairs on their car. The #27 Imsa Performance Porsche Cayman Clubsport MR driven by the Blanchemain family ended up winning the race.

Full race results can be found here: Pau – Grand Prix – Race 2 – Final ranking

Round three of this year’s GT4 European Series Southern Cup will take place at the recently renovated Circuit Dijon-Prenois from June 30 to July 2, 2017.

Mat Fernandez (@matlemans)