Herberth & Grasser Win At Lausitzring

Race 1

In an action-packed ADAC GT Masters race on Saturday, Herberth Motorsports came out on top with Robert Renauer and Sven Müller, claiming their first win of the season. Luca Stolz and Luca Ludwig in the Mercedes-AMG Team Zakspeed GT3s had led the race during the first stint but had to settle for second place after colliding with a lapped car. The Grasser Racing Lamborghini pairing of Ezequiel Perez Companc and Mirko Bortolotti took the remaining podium spot.

“What a great feeling,” said a jubilant Müller after securing his maiden ADAC GT Masters victory. “We weren’t expecting to win this weekend. We are mega happy.”

While Pole-sitter Luca Stolz was successfully defending P1 into the first corner, Robert Renauer overtook Indy Dante’s HTP Mercedes which sat on the front row. A collision between the Mücke Audi of Filip Salaquarda and Schütz Porsche of Klaus Bachler led to a brief safety car deployment.

Stolz and Renauer then pulled out a lead of just under nine seconds on the rest of the field when the lights went green once more. But on Lap 20, Stolz collided with the Land Audi driven by Christopher Mies as it emerged from the pit lane and briefly spun off the track. Renauer seized the opportunity to take the lead. The Porsche then retained the position after Sven Müller took over in the cockpit.

At the finish, the Porsche works driver had a lead of 1.5 seconds over the Mercedes-AMG now driven by Luca Ludwig who had relieved Luca Stolz at the mandatory pit stop and thereafter put the race leader under considerable pressure. This was a first win of the season for Precote Herberth Motorsport, a third win at the Lausitzring for Renauer and a maiden victory in the Super Sports Car League for co-driver Müller.

Stolz and Ludwig had to settle with the runner-up spot after the collision, but Stolz at least came away with a class victory in the Junior competition for drivers under 25 years of age. Ezequiel Perez Companc and Mirko Bortolotti’s GRT Lamborghini Huracán GT3 joined the podium party in third place. The Argentine-Italian duo snatched P3 from Indy Dontje and Marvin Kirchhöfer ten laps from the end.

Completing the Top 5 was the Callaway Competition Corvette of Jules Gounon and Daniel Keilwitz.

Race 2

Like the Herberth duo in Race 1, GRT’s Ezequiel Perez Companc and Mirko Bortolotti took their first win of the 2017 ADAC GT season in Race 2, in dominant fashion, running in the lead from Pole Position.

In second place were the current title holders, Connor De Phillippi and Christopher Mies in their Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi R8, ahead of Rolf Ineichen and Christian Engelhart in GRT Grasser Racing’s other Lamborghini.

“That was a perfect race and a great victory,” said Bortolotti after lifting his second winner’s trophy in the ADAC GT Masters. “We did everything right, and I’m very happy.”

The winning duo dictated the race from start to finish. From Pole Position, Bortolotti went into an immediate lead which he maintained right through to the mandatory pit stop on Lap 24. Co driver Perez Companc continued in the same vein and ultimately took the chequered flag 1.5 seconds ahead of the runner-up. As well as the win in the general classification, he also picked up the Junior trophy for drivers under 25 years of age. Perez Companc and Bortolotti have become the fourth driver pairing to win in four races of the current Super Sports Car League.

For much of the race, it looked as if the Schnitzer BMW M6 of Ricky Collard and Philipp Eng would claim second podium spot after Eng got off to a sensational start moving up from seventh to P2. But after the driver change, his co-driver Collard initially held on to second but ultimately slipped down the order and finished fifth.

The runner-up spot was inherited by the Land Audi pairing of De Phillippi and Mies ahead of the Lamborghini driven by Trophy class winners Ineichen and Engelhart. After a great run in Race 1 to a Top 5 spot Gounon and Keilwitz’s Callaway C7 once again impressed, crossing the line in fourth place after an impressive charge through the field from P11 on the grid.