Posted in:24H/12H Events Falken's N24 Programme Through The Ages 17 years later, Falken's Nürburgring effort is still going strong! 23 May 2017, 8:12 PM 1999: Humble beginnings with an Escort Cosworth and a Nissan Skyline! 2000: A Toyota Supra at the turn of the century 2001: Back to a single Skyline 2002: Team photo 2003: Another crack at the 'Ring in '03 with the Skyline on its farewell tour… Or so we thought! 2004: Last ride for the Skyline? 2005: Nope. After two farewell tours, its final appearance was in 2005! 2007: Back after a year away with a Fairlady Z33 2008: 23rd overall – 10 places higher than the Z Car's debut 2009: Almost made the top 10 – 11th overall a fine result 2010: Falken's only attempt with its Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, driven by Karsten Quadder, Patrick Bernhardt, Takao Matsui and Toshiya Ito 2011: First year with Porsche! 2011: With an RJN-run Nissan on the side 2012: A single SP9 Porsche 2013: And again in 2013 2014: Fourth overall, its best finish to that point, and the fastest Porsche too! 2015: First overall podium for Falken, a third place finish with Peter Dumbreck,Martin Ragginger, Alex Imperatori and Wolf Henzler 2016: Top 10 finish, and the fastest Porsche again last year 2016: Not a Falken Motorsports entry, but a notable Subaru running Falken rubber 2017: Upgraded Porsche for its upcoming campaign 2017: And a BMW M6 GT3 too, its first run with the Bavarian brand incoming