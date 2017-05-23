Robert Kubica Tests SMP Racing Dallara P217

DSC’s Monza point man Fausto Mattei has grabbed this first image of Robert Kubica testing the brand new SMP Racing Dallara P217 this morning.

Kubica has been added to the test effort for the team ahead of the car’s Le Mans 24 Hours entry, with the team joining the ELMS thereafter.

There is no news as yet as to whether the Polish ex-F1 and WRC driver will race with the team though he is known to be interested in a sportscar drive after leaving the ByKolles team following the Monza Prologue.

The car is expected to be driven at Le Mans by an all-Russian lineup of Sergej Sirotkin, Mikhael Aleshin and Viktor Shaytar. Kubica is testing alongside Shaytar and Maurizio Mediani.

Pic Copyright Fausto Mattei