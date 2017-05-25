Sennan Fielding Named Ginetta Brand Ambassador & Development Driver

Sennan Fielding has been announced as a Ginetta Brand Ambassador and Development Driver. As part of his new role, the 21-year-old will contest the remainder of the V de V Endurance Series behind the wheel of a Ginetta G57.

Fielding’s appointment will see him working closely with Factory Driver Michael Simpson and fellow Development Driver Charlie Robertson to develop his own racing career. When not competing, Fielding will join the Ginetta Development Team on their test days to expand his knowledge of driver feedback, set up changes and data analysis. He will also work with the PR and Marketing team to expand the brand awareness of the Ginetta brand across both traditional and social media platforms.

With a plethora of both sports car and single seater experience, Fielding’s knowledge will be made available to Ginetta customers across the globe. He will be available for driver coaching across a range of Ginetta models as well as being available to partner existing customers in GT and Prototype competition.

Sennan Fielding, Ginetta Brand Ambassador and Development Driver: “I am thrilled to officially join the Ginetta family as a Brand Ambassador and Development Driver. Working alongside Mike and Charlie will undoubtedly help me to evolve in all aspects of being a racing driver, whilst my Brand Ambassador role will further my knowledge of the off-track elements of the motorsport business.

I’ve been a part of the Ginetta family since 2011 and without them I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’m incredibly excited to begin the next chapter in my motorsport career and look forward to the opportunities ahead of me with the Ginetta family.”

Fielding won the very first Ginetta Junior Scholarship in 2010, earning a supported season in the 2011 Ginetta season where he finished seventh. In 2012, he took the Junior vice-championship, finishing second to Charlie Robertson before moving into single-seater competition.

His V de V commitments start this weekend at Paul Ricard, when six examples of the Ginetta G57-P2 will race at Paul Ricard with customer teams Nova Race, Pegasus Racing and Simpson Motorsport in the PFV class.