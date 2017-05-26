Could Lamborghini Be On The Way To A DPI Programme

Lamborghini have been mentioned in recent months in connection with a number of potential programmes including FIA WEC GTE Pro and Indycar engine supply efforts, to add to their current successful GT3 and one-make customer programmes with the V10 engined Huracan, the latter prospect again raised by the estimable Marshall Pruett at racer.com yesterday.

Marshall also raises though a third potential programme and it’s this, a possible manufacturer-backed DPI IMSA prototype effort, that seems to be getting not inconsiderable traction just now.

With the potential chassis suppliers positioning themselves to align with possible manufacturer programmes, the hot favourite for any potential Lamborghini effort is ORECA, the only one of the four without a current DPi partner with the 2017 efforts seeing Cadillac utilise the Dallara LMP2 chassis, Mazda the Riley and the ESM customer Nissan effort the Ligier.

With the earlier possibility of a Bentley DPI programme now looking to be a distant memory, that leaves the additional possibility of the Team Joest operation potentially having another VAG brand to move forward with, key team personnel having repeatedly made it clear that a North American programme is very high on their list of priorities in a post Audi LMP1 world.

With Penske’s Honda powered effort likely to break cover first, this car also looking set to be ORECA based, could Hugues de Chaunac’s organisation go in relatively short order from no DPI programmes to two – with both handled by truly top quality organisations?