N24 Marshal Passes Away

DSC is sad to report that news has just reached the Nürburgring press room, of the death on Thursday, not racing related, of a track marshal working at the 2017 Nürburgring 24 Hours.

The as yet unnamed person, aged 37-years-old, was discovered by his co-workers having passed away in his tent. Emergency services were called but sadly unable to revive the marshal. Support is being provided to his colleagues.

DSC joins the race organisation in passing on its condolences to all colleagues, friends and family of the person concerned.