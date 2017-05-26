Tan & Bo Become Manor TRS Test Drivers

CEFC Manor TRS Racing has added the Chinese duo of Weiron Tan and Yuan Bo to its Official Test & Reserve Driver Programme.

Following an extensive career in karting which included winning multiple championships, Weiron graduated to car racing in 2011. Weiron competed in a number of Championships including JK Asia Series, Formula Gulf 1000, Protyre Formula Renault Championship and the ATS Formel 3 Cup scoring a number of race victories along the way.

“I am extremely excited to be part of the CEFC Manor TRS Racing family, a big thank you to TRS and Graeme for extending this once in a lifetime opportunity to me!” said Tan. “I have tested with Manor in Bahrain last year so I am familiar with the team and we get along very well. This is an exciting step forward in my racing career and I can’t wait to work for this Chinese team.”

In 2015, Tan moved to race in the Pro Mazda Championship in the USA, again scoring a number of race wins. Tan is no stranger to CEFC Manor TRS Racing, having tested Manor’s LMP2 car in Bahrain at the end of 2016.

29-year-old Yuan Bo is a race winner in the Asian Le Mans series and has extensive experience in both GT cars and LMP cars having competed in the Volkswagen Scirocco R Cup China, Malaysia Merdeka Endurance Race, Renault Clio Cup China, Lamborghini Super Trofeo – World Final and also the Asian Le Mans series in both GT and LMP2 categories.

“It’s a great honor for me to join in this big family,” Bo added. “As a Chinese driver it’s not easy to race in an event like WEC so I will value this opportunity to race and to learn. What’s more, I’d like to thank TRS to give me this chance, I will try my best to fight on behalf of my country and to bring my contribution to Chinese motorsports.”

“We are very happy that both Weiron and Yuan are joining the team,” Graeme Lowdon, president and sporting director concluded. “We know Weiron from our LMP2 test in Bahrain last year where he impressed us with his speed and professional approach. These additions to our driver programme strengthen our presence in the Chinese region which is important for us.”