Top 30 Qualifying Shootout: How It Works & The Running Order

The super pole session ahead of the Nürburgring 24 Hours takes place this evening, with 30 cars released at 10-second intervals for an establishing lap, followed by two timed laps.

Qualification for that top 30, is somewhat complicated, combining qualifying results from the two VLN rounds so far this year, qualifying results from the N24 Qualifying Race and times set in the two qualifying sessions for the N24 so far yesterday and today.

The #100 Walkenhorst BMW M6 GT3 (below), damaged in Qualifying 2 after its shunt between Metzgesfeld and Kallenhard, has been withdrawn from the event, the team unable to repair the car, which sustained significant rear-end damage.

That allows the #19 Schubert BMW into the shootout – Jens Klingmann will drive.

The running order for the session was determined by a public drawing of lots with the order below:

1. #9 Robin Frijns Audi R8 LMS

See above

2. #44 Martin Ragginger Porsche 911 GT3 R

3. #99 Philipp Eng BMW M6 GT3

4. #8 Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3

5. #911 Fred Makowiecki Porsche 911 GT3 R

6. #98 Alexander Sims BMW M6 GT3

7. #38 Christian Mamerow Bentley Continental GT3

8. #33 Stef Dusseldorp BMW M6 GT3

9. #4 Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3

10. #3 Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG GT3

11. #28 Christopher Mies Audi R8 LMS

12. #36 Maxime Soulet Bentley Continental GT3

13. #19 Jens Klingmann BMW M6 GT3

14. #29 Connor De Phillippi Audi R8 LMS

15. #5 Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS

16. #1 Adam Christodoulou Mercedes-AMG GT3

17. #47 Christian Hohenadel Mercedes-AMG GT3

18. #42 Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3

19. #59 Sven Müller Porsche 911 GT3 R

20. #12 Mathieu Jaminet Porsche 911 GT3 R

21. #10 Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS

22. #50 Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3

23. #37 Christopher Brück Bentley Continental GT3

24. #704 Jeff Westphal SCG003C

25. #22 Jochen Krumbach Ferrari 488 GT3

26. #43 Augusto Farfus BMW M6 GT3

27. #20 Jesse Krohn BMW M6 GT3

28. #702 Felipe Fernandez Laser SCG003C

29. #48 Indy Dontje Mercedes-AMG GT3

30. #31 Michael Christensen Porsche 911 GT3 R