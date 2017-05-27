Emil Frey Lexus On Top In Qualifying 1 At Spa

Albert Costa set pole position for this afternoon’s International GT Open race at Spa in the #54 Emil Frey Racing Lexus.

Costa’s time of 2:16.815 put him less than a tenth clear of session-long pacesetter Mikkel Mac (#488 Spirit of Race Ferrari), who’s fastest lap time of 2:16.876 came early in the session.

Fran Rueda was the only other driver to break the 2:17 barrier, taking third position on the grid in the #65 Teo Martin BMW with a time of 2:16.986. Rueda will be joined on the second row by Pro-AM pole-sitter Rob Bell in the #22 Balfe Motorsport McLaren. Bell’s fastest lap was a 2:17.210.

Andrea Caldarelli (#5 SF Racing Ferrari) set a 2:16.444 at the half-way point of the session, but the time was soon deleted due to a track limits violation at La Source (T1). Caldarelli’s fastest legal lap time, a 2:17.317, was good enough for fifth overall and second in Pro-AM.

The #88 Garage 59 McLaren rounded out the overall top six and the Pro-AM top three. Côme Ledogar achieved a 2:17.368 on his final flying lap.

Championship leaders Dominik and Mario Farnbacher (#55 Farnbacher Lexus) will start this afternoon’s 70 minute race from 10th, while defending champion Thomas Biagi will start the #1 Imperale Lamborghini from 13th on the grid.

The #74 MS Racing Mercedes will be the first AM car to take the start, thanks to Martin Konrad lapping Spa in 2:18.904 for 16th overall.