Posted in:24H/12H Events N24 Fan Favourites Gallery Photography by Pedro 27 May 2017, 11:58 AM As has become traditional here's a selection of the fan favourite cars outside of the SP9 (GT3) class for the Nurburgring 24 Hours! #7 Aston Martin Vantage GT8 #17 Phoenix Racing Audi R8 LMS (GT4) #18 Phoenix Racing Audi R8 LMS (GT4) #32 Ring Racing Lexus RCF #35 GTRonix 360 Renault RS.01 #40 Sorg Rennsport BMW M4 GT4 #45 Ford Mustang GT #49 Aston Martin V12 Vantage #16 Darr Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo #70 R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT4 #73 Team Mathol Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4 #90 Subaru WRX STI #92 Hyundai I30N #95 HyundaI i30N #107 Audi A5 Quattro #116 Opel Calibra #117 Opel Calibra #122 Kissling Motorsport Opel Manta #123 Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand Corolla Altis #124 Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand Corolla Altis ##155 AutoArenA Mercedes Benz C230 #702 Traum Motorsport SCG 003C #704 Traum Motorsport SCG 003C