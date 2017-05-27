ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:24H/12H Events N24 Top 30 Qualifying Gallery Photography by Pedro 27 May 2017, 7:10 AM 1st: #704 Traum Motorsport SCG003C – Jeff Westphal – 8:15.427 2nd: #29 Audi Sport Team Land Audi R8 LMS – Connor De Phillippi – 8:16.102 3rd: #9 Audi Sport Team WRT Audi R8 LMS – Robin Frijns – 8:16.174 4th: #22 Wochenspiegel Team Monschau Ferrari 488 GT3 – Jochen Krumbach – 8:16.365 5th: #10 Audi Sport Team WRT Audi R8 LMS – Nico Müller – 8:16.937 6th: #5 Phoenix Racing Audi R8 LMS – Mike Rockenfeller – 8:17.228 7th: #3 Mercedes-AMG Team Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3 – Maro Engel – 8:17.398 8th: #59 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R – Sven Müller – 8:18.110 9th: #28 Audi Sport Team Land Audi R8 LMS – Christopher Mies – 8:18.149 10th: #43 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3 – Augusto Farfus – 8:18.335 11th: #12 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R – Matthieu Jaminet – 8:18.426 12: #702 Traum Motorsport SCG003C – Felipe Fernandez Laser – 8:18.687 13th: #38 Bentley Team ABT Bentley Continental GT3 – Christian Mamerow – 8:18.871 14th #8 Haribo Racing Team Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG GT3 – Maximilian Götz – 8:18.883 15th: #50 Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 – Maximilian Buhk – 8:18.946 16th: #911 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R – Fred Makowiecki – 8:19.090 17th: #20 Schubert Motorsport Gmbh BMW M6 GT3 – Jesse Krohn – 8:19.479 18th: #42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3 – Marco Wittmann – 8:19.888 19th: #47 Mercedes-AMG Team HTP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 – Christian Hohenadel – 8:19.924 20th: #4 Mercedes-AMG Team Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3 – Daniel Juncadella – 8:20.461 21st: #98 Rowe Racing BMW M6 GT3 – Alexander Sims – 8:20.522 22nd: #1 Mercedes-AMG Team Black Falcon Mercedes-AMG GT3 – Adam Christodoulou – 8:21.189 23rd: #19 Schubert Motorsport Gmbh BMW M6 GT3 – Jens Klingmann – 8:21.211 24th: #99 Rowe Racing BMW M6 GT3 – Philipp Eng – 8:21.266 25th: #44 Falken Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R – Martin Ragginger – 8:22.054 26th: Bentley Team ABT – Bentley Continental GT3 – Maxime Soulet – 8:22.414 27th: #33 Falken Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 – Stef Dusseldorp – 8:22.646 28th: #37 Bentley Team ABT – Bentley Continental GT3 – Christopher Brück – 8:22.653 29th: #48 Mann-Filter Team HTP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 – Indy Dontje – 8:23.614 30th: #31 Frikadelli Racing – Michael Christensen – No Time Tagged with: Peter MayShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Westphal Puts Traum SGC003C On Pole For N24 Back All Entries Next article Lieb & Long Win SprintX Race 1 At Lime Rock