Postiglione On Pole For Race 2 At Spa

Vito Postiglione has claimed pole position at a wet Spa-Francorchamps, following a session curtailed by a late incident for Johnny Mowlem.

Postiglione looked quick early on in the #23 Imperale Lamborghini, but failed to set a representative lap during the first half of the session. At the halfway point of the session, the Italian driver set a time of 2:37.780, which would ultimately be good enough for pole.

Johnny Mowlem was towards the top of the timing sheets for most of the session, but an off at Radillion with less than two minutes remaining ended proceedings early for the #25 FF Corse Ferrari squad. Mowlem was taken to the medical centre in the aftermath of the incident, and the red flag waved as a result, effectively ending the session for all parties.

While he is set to line up second – and first within PRO-AM – for this afternoon’s race, it remains to be seen whether the car or Mowlem himself will be able to take the start at 14:15 local time.

Mario Farnbacher, who set a best lap of 2:38.262, will line up third on the grid in the #55 Farnbacher Racing Lexus. He’ll be joined on row two by Duncan Tappy in the #24 Garage 59 McLaren. The third row is headed by Allam Khodair (#16 Drivex Mercedes), while Philipp Frommenwiler lines up sixth in the #54 Emil Frey Racing Lexus that took victory yesterday afternoon.

The #99 Sports & You Mercedes of Luis Silva scored the quickest AM time by default, as all other teams in the class decided against tackling the torrential conditions.