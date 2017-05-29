ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:24H/12H Events N24 Finish Order Gallery, Overall Top 20 & All Class WInners Photography by Pedro 29 May 2017, 7:41 PM 1st: #29 Audi Sport Team Land – Audi R8 LMS – Winner in SP9 2nd: #98 Rowe Racing – BMW M6 GT3 3rd: #9 Audi Sport Team WRT – Audi R8 LMS 4th: #42 BMW Team Schnitzer – BMW M6 GT3 5th: #1 Mercedes-AMG Team Black Falcon – Mercedes-AMG GT3 6th: #31 Frikadelli Racing Team – Porsche 911 GT3 R 7th: #22 Wochenspiegel Team Monschau – Ferrari 488 GT3 8th: #33 Falken Motorsports – BMW M6 GT3 9th: #8 HARIBO Racing Team Mercedes-AMG – Mercedes-AMG GT3 10th: #99 Rowe Racing – BMW M6 GT3 11th: #20 Schubert Motorsport – BMW M6 GT3 12th: #19 – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M6 GT3 13th: #4 Black Falcon – Mercedes-AMG GT3 14th: #48 MANN-FILTER Team HTP Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3 15th: #37 Bentley Team ABT – Bentley Continental GT3 – Winner in SP9-LG 16th: #30 Frikadelli Racing Team – Porsche 911 GT3 R 17th: #102 Walkenhorst Motorsport – BMW Z4 GT3 18th: #5 Pheonix Racing – Audi R8 LMS 19th: #702 Traum Motorsport SA – SCG0003C – Winner in SP-X 20th: #36 Bentley Team ABT – Bentley Continental GT3 21st: #7 Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd – Aston Martin GT8 – Winner in SP8 22nd: #66 Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 Cup-MR – Winner in SP7 24th: #89 LMS Engineering – Audi TTRS2 – Winner in SP3T 29th: #175 Mathilda Racing – Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR – Winner in TCR 30th: #307 Teichmann Racing – Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport – Winner in CUP3 33rd: #72 Black Falcon Team TMD Friction – Porsche Cayman GT4 – Winner in SP10 36th: #40 Securtal Sorg Rennsport – BMW M4 GT4 – Winner in SP8T 43rd: #249 ADAC Team Weser Ems e.V. – BMW M235i Racing – Winner in CUP5 46th: #320 – Porsche Cayman GT4 – Winner in AT 49th: #133 Black Falcon Team TMD Friction – Porsche Carrera – Winner in V6 53rd: #144 – Porsche Cayman – Winner in V5 56th: #83 Leutheuser Racing & Events – BMW 1M-Coupe – Winner in SP5 59th: #131 – Renault Clio RSC Cup Avia Racing – Winner in SP3 60th: #81 Hofar-Racing – BMW M3 CSL – Winner in SP6 63rd: #156 Securtal Sorg Rennsport – BMW 325i – Winner in V4 85th: #177 – Opel Astra J OPC – Winner in V2T 86th: #161Team Mathol Racing e.V. – Toyota GT86 – Winner in V3 96th: #114 Stanco & Tanner Motorsport – Renault Clio Endurance – Winner in SP2T Tagged with: Peter MayShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Eric Broadley MBE: 1928-2017 Back All Entries