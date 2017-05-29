WEC, F1 & Formula E Meet To Discuss Calendar Harmonisation

World Championship Promoters from Formula One, Formula E and the FIA WEC met for an important and fruitful meeting yesterday in Monaco to discuss harmonisation of sporting calendars in the future.

Hosting the meeting was President of the FIA, Jean Todt, and FIA Secretary General for Sport, Peter Bayer, and they welcomed Formula One’s Managing Director of Motorsports Ross Brawn and Global Director, Promoter and Business Relations Chloe Targett-Adams, FIA World Endurance Championship CEO Gérard Neveu and Formula E Holdings CEO Alejandro Agag.

Following discussions about the current calendars, the group agreed to work towards a better alignment of all motor sport championship schedules in the coming seasons.

Commenting on the meeting, Gérard Neveu said: “With so much great motorsport available to competitors, fans and television spectators worldwide, the setting of schedules is one of the most challenging tasks for any promoter. We all work hard to produce calendars that make practical, economical and climatic sense, and we try and avoid clashes between championships. Our positive meeting in Monaco yesterday has begun a new process to further harmonise our calendars for the benefit of all motor sport fans.”

DSC says:

With so many factors to balance, from commercial, logistical and for that matter political considerations, achieving even the three global championships with no clashes, is no small feat.

However, it has to be good news, when two emergent championships and the Formula One World Championship, currently in the process of re-building itself, recognise the mutual benefits, working alongside rather than against each other.

In particular, in achieving as much public awareness as possible for global motorsport is important. It would be extremely beneficial moving forward to avoid forcing the avaiable audience to make a choice between products that really could and should, be mutually supportive in the interests of the manufacturers and other parties involved. And let’s not forget the sport.