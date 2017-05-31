10 Finalists Selected For LMP3 Young Driver Initiative

After receiving 118 applications, the LMP3 Young Driver Initiative’s selection process has reached its final stage, with 10 drivers in the pool.

The judging panel of Joe Henderson, from Henderson Insurance Brokers and Sports Insure, Richard Dean of United Autosport and Bute Motorsport’s Chris Haynes, had a formidable task to make the final selection and, given the immense interest, decided to expand the programme from the original six finalists to 10 to reflect the great talent vying for the opportunity to drive the impressive LMP3.

The final 10 drivers include 2016 GT Cup group GTA Champion; Daniel O’Brien, joined by experienced racers; Scott Malvern, Sandy Mitchell, Stéphane Kox, Alex Sedgwick and Bradley Smith, along with a strong contingent of Formula 3 drivers; Enaam Ahmed, Harrison Scott, Callan O’Keeffe and 2016 Autosport Young driver finalist Toby Sowery.

The voting will now be opened up to the public to select the winner via social media. Voting will close on Friday 11th August, with the winner being announced on Saturday 12th August at Snetterton. Votes can be cast by clicking HERE.

Fans can also show their using the following Twitter accounts: @LMP3Cup, @Unitedautosport, @LigierUK and @sportsinsure.

As an added incentive, everyone who registers to vote will be entered into a competition to win two tickets to watch the winner and their celebrity teammate compete in the final two races of the year at Donington Park on the 16th & 17th September.

“The calibre of entries we had for the young driver initiative was staggering,” commented Richard Dean.

“I hadn’t really got a figure in mind as to how many we would get, but to get over 100 is fantastic – it really shows that people want to drive the Ligier JS P3 and race in the Henderson Insurance Brokers LMP3 Cup Championship. Selecting the final 10 wasn’t easy.

“There were probably around 20 we could have put through. Hopefully the public will get behind the social media campaigns we are now going to run for the next 10 weeks. I am very excited to see who comes out as the winner. I’d be quite happy to run any of the final 10 in a United Autosports car.”

“It’s safe to say we were not only amazed by the quantity of applicants, but the quality as well,” added Chris Haynes. “The fact we had drivers from top national championships apply is a tremendous show of strength for the LMP3 formula and particularly for our Championship. We debated upon the nominations for some time, but whittled the 118 to a final 10. The final 10 are each strong candidates and all have different strengths and weaknesses – we now hand the process over to the public to vote. It’s going to be fascinating to watch how the drivers promote themselves in the coming weeks, to secure the winning number of votes.”

Chris reflected upon the passing of his brother Marc Haynes, who founded Bute Motorsport and had the vision to commit to an LMP3 Championship; “Marc had a vision, shared by the team at Bute, to deliver a UK based prototype Championship and the incredible support and enthusiasm at every level for our Henderson Insurance Brokers LMP3 Cup Championship, goes to show how right he was!

“We very much look forward to welcoming the winner and celebrity pairing to the Henderson Insurance Brokers LMP3 Cup Championship at our end of season finale at Donington.”

LMP3 Cup now heads to the historic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium for rounds five and six of the championship on the 10th and 11th June.