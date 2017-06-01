Don Panoz To Reveal New Project At Le Mans

The Le Mans 24 Hours fan village will feature a Panoz exhibit during race-week this year where Don Panoz is set, on Thursday 15 June, his next racing project.

It is dubbed a “never-before attempted road racing concept” and is promoted via his Green4U Technologies company which, in addition to providing the umbrella company that now encapsulates the DeltaWing Technology Group, Panoz Racing and Panoz Cars also has interests in the design and manufacture of small and medium sized electric vehicles.

Panoz founder and chairman Don Panoz, and vice president of engineering and design at Green4U Technologies Brian Willis, will be on hand at the reveal of the new programme with a potential future Garage 56 effort high on the short list of likely outcomes.