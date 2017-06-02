Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

Button Set For Super GT Race At Suzuka

Super GT debut for the F1 Champ

2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button has confirmed that he will make his Super GT debut in the 46th International Suzuka 1000km in August, Round 6 of the 2017 Super GT Championship.

In the race, Button will drive the #16 MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT in the GT500 category as the third driver alongside regulars Hideki Mutoh and Daisuke Nakajima. He will also take part in a tyre test later this month as part of the deal.

“After driving an NSX CONCEPT-GT at Honda Racing last December, I became interested in racing in SUPER GT,” said Button. “I spoke with Honda and they have given me a chance to race at the Suzuka 1000km. As a F1 driver and a member of TEAM MUGEN, I will push to win. I am very much looking forward to racing in front of my Japanese fans again.”

Button, who is now ‘retired’ from full-time Formula One, took part in the Monaco Grand Prix last month while Mclaren Honda’s Fernando Alonso took part in the Indy 500.

Photos courtesy of Super GT

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,