Ginetta News Notebook

2018 Ginetta Scholarship launched

The latest edition of the Ginetta Junior Scholarship – which is is designed to assist youngsters in making the transition into sports car racing with a fully-funded season in the Simpson Race Products Ginetta Junior Championship on offer for the winner. Launched in 2009, the scholarship is awarded to one driver who shines in the eyes of Ginetta. Not only by offering ‘the overall racing package’ of speed, an ability to learn, professionalism, fitness and team work, but also as a marketable individual who will run well in our sponsorship-backed G40.

As the biggest prize in UK motorsport, the Ginetta Junior Scholarship provides one ambitious racing driver with their first step up the motorsport ladder, and attracts some of the UK’s top karters, looking to make the transition to sports car racing.

Taking place at Ginetta’s own race track – Blyton Park – from 23 to 25 October 2017, the three day event features two qualification days, each with up to 30 drivers taking part in driving, fitness and media assessments, before a grand finale sees the 20 most promising drivers from the first two days invited back for the final.

The Ginetta Junior Scholarship has boosted the motorsport careers of Louise Richardson, Sennan Fielding, Oliver Basey-Fisher, Jamie Chadwick, Alex Sedgwick, Stuart Middleton and Daniel Harper. Our 2017 winner, Adam Smalley beat 60 other drivers to secure his place on the 2017 grid.

In order to be eligible, the competitor’s date of birth must fall between 01/01/2002 and 21/03/2004. Any competitors who have competed in an MSA circuit car race will not be able to participate.

The entry fee is £396.00 including VAT and you can enter via the link below.

115 Ginettas to race in Croft and Silverstone double-header

Ginetta is gearing up for one of its most successful weekends to date. At least 115 cars will race across two of the UK’s biggest motorsport packages next week, with almost every one of the marque’s models represented on circuit.

Headlining proceedings is a 77-strong presence at Silverstone. Collectively, 43 of Ginetta’s road legal racing cars will contest the Ginetta Racing Drivers Club and GRDC+ action. In addition, 26 of their pure racing siblings – the GT5 Challenge cars – will also be present. The series will be supporting the British GT, which in itself boasts eight Ginetta entries.

‘Up North’, the BTCC-supporting Michelin Ginetta GT4 SuperCup and Simpson Race Products Ginetta Junior Championship both head to Croft Circuit in Yorkshire. Each championship is all set for a trio of adrenaline-fuelled races.

There will be no fewer than 19 drivers represented on both of the Michelin Ginetta GT4 SuperCup and Simpson Race Products Ginetta Junior Championship grids. Fans can watch as the title battle hots up live on ITV4 from midday on Sunday 11 June.

Fresh from a dominant performance in the V de V Endurance Championship last weekend (26 – 28 May), with a 1-2 result and the fastest times in each of the on track sessions, the G57 is the only Ginetta model treated to a weekend of rest.