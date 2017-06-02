ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:24H/12H Events N24 Fan Favourites Race Gallery Photography by Pedro 2 June 2017, 3:59 PM #702 Traum Motorsport SCG 003C – 19th #7 Aston Martin Vantage GT8 – 21st #18 Phoenix Racing Audi R8 LMS (GT4) – 31st #40 Sorg Rennsport BMW M4 GT4 – 36th #69 Dörr Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo – 40th #92 Hyundai I30N – 50th #17 Phoenix Racing Audi R8 LMS (GT4) – 66th #45 Ford Mustang GT – 75th #49 Aston Martin V12 Vantage – 90th #95 Hyundai I30N – 95th #123 Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand Corolla Altis – 103rd #124 Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand Corolla Altis – 104th #107 Audi A5 Quattro – 107th #117 Opel Calibra – Not Classified #116 Opel Calibra – Not Classified #704 Traum Motorsport SCG 003C – Did Not Finish #90 Subaru WRX STI – Did Not Finish #73 Team Mathol Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4 – Did Not Finish #70 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 – Did Not Finish #35 GTRonix 360 Renault RS.0 – Did Not Finish #122 Kissling Motorsport Opel Manta – Did Not Finish #32 Ring Racing Lexus RCF – Did Not Finish #155 AutoArenA Mercedes Benz C230 – Did Not Finish Tagged with: Peter MayShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Ginetta News Notebook Back All Entries Next article N24 Weekend Gallery