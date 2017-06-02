Notes From The Le Mans Paddock

With Sunday’s Test Day rapidly approaching the teams for the 60 car entry are settling in for what for many will be a near three week stay at the Circuit de La Sarthe.

Amongst the dozens of stories that will no doubt emerge are the usual low-hanging fruit of teams campaigning new cars and new liveries.

In LMP2 the SMP Dallara and Keating Riley are both on hand with the Riley (below) sporting full WeatherTech branding.

So too, rather predictably, is the #62 Ferrari 488 GTE, entered by Scuderia Corsa with the US team’s two car GTE Am entry working with major input from Kessel Racing.

Algarve Pro have a new orange based livery which might cause the spotters a little trouble alongside the pair of G-Drive cars!

Eurasia’s #33 Ligier too has a different looking livery from their norm for the Pere et fils Nicolet and Erik Maris.

Clearwater’s pair of Ferraris in GTE Am are in contrasting liveries, the Le Mans only #60 in the fan favourite chrome based colour scheme with the full season #61 WEC car in its regular dark grey based scheme.

It’s the first opportunity for us to see all four LMP2 chassis in one place, and all with their Le Mans only low drag kit. Here’s the G-Drive ORECA with its very slippery looking LM bodywork

And its the first opportunity too to get sight of the new for 2017 Safety Car fleet with BMW taking over the contract from long-time suppliers Audi (who continue to supply the cars for the remainder of the 2017 FIA WEC).