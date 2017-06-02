Vanthoor To Sub For Lynn At The Nürburgring

Porsche factory GT driver Laurens Vanthoor is set to substitute for Alex Lynn at the FIA WEC round at the Nürburgring in the #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 Gibson, DSC understands.

This comes after Australian John Martin was originally slated to drive the G-Drive Oreca in place of the Formula E-tied Lynn alongside Roman Rusinov and Pierre Thiriet.

DSC believes that the current plan is for Vanthoor to complete a maximum of 10 laps at this Sunday’s Le Mans Test Day with the team, before taking on his duties in the Porsche GT Team GTE Pro effort.

The race in Germany later this year will mark Vanthoor’s first non-Le Mans WEC start, and just his fourth ever prototype race. In the past, Vanthoor drove for Oak Racing and Michael Shank Racing at Le Mans in Ligier LMP2s, as well as for Team WRT in the Belgian outfit’s one-off LMP2 appearance at Spa in the ELMS last year.

It will therefore be Vanthoor’s first run in an Oreca prototype.