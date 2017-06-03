Le Mans Museum Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of French Grand Prix

The Le Mans Museum, now under the management of the ACO, is hosting a new temporary exhibition in the redesigned facility.

It celebrates a one-off for the Circuit de La Sarthe with the 50th anniversary of the one time a Formula One Grand Prix was hosted by the track on the Bugatti Circuit.

The race was won by Jack Brabham from Denny Hulme in a Brabham 1,2 with Jackie Stewart third in a BRM.

Five of the F1 cars from the era form part of the display together with a Matra F3 in which Henri Pescarolo started his career as a Matra factory driver en route to his legendary status at Le Mans.

The inclusion of the F3 car is more significant still as F3 was a support race to the Grand Prix in 1967.

Any ticket for race week will give Le Mans spectators free entry into the museum throughout race week.

A further redesign is due at the end of the year with new exhibitions concentrating on those operations that have built cars in the region back to 1906.