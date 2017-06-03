Road To Le Mans Grid Expands to 50 Cars

Four additional Ligier JSP3s will join the Road To Le Mans grid. ELMS team Eurointernational will bring two cars, including the #85 driven by Mark Kvamme and Alexander Popow and the #86 raced by Andrea Dromedari and Ricky Capo. The other two cars belong to Michelin Le Mans cup teams SVC Sport Management (the #12 Ligier JSP3 driven by Italian drivers Marcello Marateotto and Marco Cencetti) and KEO Racing (the #43 with an all-Asian driver line-up, including Yoshiharu Mori and Edgar Lau).

97 drivers have been announced so far, and only three seats remain vacant. Alvaro Fonte’s teammate in the #44 SPV Motorsport Ligier JSP3 has yet to be announced, while the #6 DKR Engineering Norma M30 still has no drivers.

Recent driver announcements include Tom Jackson joining Ahmad Al Harthy at TF Sport in the #97 Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3. “I was actually looking for a programme in the US, but it didn’t work out,” Jackson explained. “Then I was looking at the Road to Le Mans entry list and saw a TBA alongside TF Sport. I made the call and shortly afterwards the deal was done. Everything will be new to me, the GT3 car, the circuit, but I’m really confident that I can quickly get on the pace. I’m actually buzzing with excitement as I had a really tough season last year and it’s so good to be going with a top team like TF Sport where I know they will provide me with the best equipment.

Also, Takuya Shirasaka will be pairing with Shinyo Sano in the #92 Ginetta P3-15. At Spirit of Race, Martin Lanting will drive alongside Patrick Van Glabeke in the #94 Ferrari 488 GT3, while Maurizio Mediani will join Christoph Ulrich in the #95 Ferrari F458 Italia GT3.

Both 55-minute Road To Le Mans races will take place on the full Le Mans 24 Hours circuit on Thursday, 15 June and on the morning of the race, 17 June.

Updated entry list can be found here: