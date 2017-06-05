ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:FIA WEC Le Mans Test Day: Finish Order In Pictures Photography by David Lord and Pedro 5 June 2017, 1:39 PM 1st: #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing – 3:18.132 2nd: #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing – 3:19.290 3rd: #9 Toyota Gazoo Racing – 3:21.455 4th: #2 Porsche LMP Team – 3:21.512 5th: #1 Porsche LMP Team – 3:22.100 6th: #35 Signatech Alpine Matmut – 3:28.146 7th: #4 Bykolles Racing Team – 3:28.701 8th: #24 CEFC MANOR TRS RACING – 3:28.844 9th: #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing – 3:29.104 10th: #26 G-Drive Racing – 3:29.113 11th: #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing – 3:29.924 12th: #13 Vaillante Rebellion – 3:30.150 13th: #28 TDS Racing – 3:30.375 14th: #36 Signatech Alpine Matmut – 3:30.501 15th: #40 GRAFF – 3:30.525 16th: #31 Vaillante Rebellion – 3:30.535 17th: #25 CEFC MANOR TRS RACING – 3:30.570 18th: #21 DRAGONSPEED – 10 STAR – 3:30.693 19th: #22 G-Drive Racing – 3:31.150 20th: #32 UNITED AUTOSPORTS – 3:31.907 21st: #47 CETILAR VILLORBA CORSE – 3:32.567 22nd: #29 Racing Team Nederland – 3:33.304 23rd: #23 Panis Barthez Competition – 3:33.690 24th: #27 SMP Racing – 3:33.787 25th: #34 Tockwith Motorsports – 3:34.385 26th: #39 GRAFF – 3:34.404 27th: #17 IDEC SPORT RACING – 3:35.968 28th: #45 Algarve Pro Racing – 3:36.544 29th: #43 KEATING MOTORSPORTS – 3:38.671 30th: #49 Arc Bratislava – 3:38.905 31st: #33 EURASIA MOTORSPORT – 3:43.817 32nd: #64 Corvette Racing – 3:54.701 33rd: #91 Porsche GT Team – 3:54.996 34th: #92 Porsche GT Team – 3:54.999 35th: #63 Corvette Racing – 3:55.064 36th: #95 Aston Martin Racing – 3:55.251 37th: #97 Aston Martin Racing – 3:55.266 38th: #71 AF Corse – 3:55.385 39th: #51 AF Corse – 3:55.827 40th: #82 RISI COMPETIZIONE – 3:55.847 41st: #69 FORD CHIP GANASSI TEAM USA – 3:57.536 42nd: #67 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK – 3:57.881 43rd: #68 FORD CHIP GANASSI TEAM USA – 3:58.011 44th: #66 Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK – 3:58.181 45th: #98 Aston Martin Racing – 3:58.250 46th:#50 Larbre Competition – 3:58.302 47th: #77 Dempsey Proton Racing – 3:58.449 48th: #62 Scuderia Corsa – 3:58.599 49th: #55 SPIRIT OF RACE – 3:58.804 50th: #99 Beechdean AMR – 3:58.885 51st: #90 TF Sport – 3:59.140 52nd: #83 DH RACING – 3:59.174 53rd: #61 Clearwater Racing – 3:59.276 54th: #88 Proton Competition – 3:59.277 55th: #86 Gulf Racing UK – 3:59.582 56th: #65 Scuderia Corsa – 4:00.120 57th: #54 SPIRIT OF RACE – 4:00.213 58th: #84 JMW Motorsport – 4:00.523 59th: #93 Proton Competition – 4:00.556 60th: #60 Clearwater Racing – 4:05.248 Tagged with: David Lord, Peter MayShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article PMW Expo/Optimum Switches To McLaren For Remainder Of British GT Season Back All Entries