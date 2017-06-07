British GT News Notebook

Century Ginetta returns

One of Century Motorsport’s two Ginetta G55 GT3s will return to the British GT fold at Silverstone this weekend after the team confirmed that Aleksander Schjerpen would be joining Charlie Robertson.

Century entered two of the Yorkshire firm’s GT3 cars at Oulton Park and Rockingham earlier this year before Americans Harry Gottsacker and Parker Chase opted to end their planned full-season campaigns early in favour of racing Stateside. That left both G55s without driver crews, forcing them out of Snetterton’s British GT double-header a fortnight ago.

However, Century remain committed to their GT3 programme and have now turned to Schjerpen – who finished second in 2015’s British GT4 Silver Cup category driving one of the team’s G55s – to partner Ginetta factory driver Robertson who began the season alongside Parker.

Team boss Clive Freke confirmed Schjerpen’s Silverstone deal remains a one-off outing at this stage and that Century was committed to filling its GT3 seats for British GT’s remaining rounds at Spa-Francorchamps, Brands Hatch and Donington.

“Alex was with us in 2015 and ’16 so knows the team well, plus he’s been racing a Lamborghini Super Trofeo car this season so the jump to GT3 shouldn’t be too daunting,” he said. “It’s great that we’ll be back out at Silverstone this weekend when we’ll hopefully show what the G55 can really do. The car has potential but we’ve not been able to demonstrate that yet for various reasons.

“We provide a very competitive opportunity to race in GT3 and are speaking to a number of drivers about doing just that for the rest of the season. We’re certainly very hopeful of having both cars back on the grid this year.”

Freke also confirmed that Mike Simpson would return alongside Anna Walewska in Century’s #111 GT4 entry this weekend. Simpson began the season with Century by claiming class pole position at Oulton Park but was called away by Ginetta on official factory duties for the following two rounds, leaving George Gamble and then Nathan Freke to fill in.

Christodoulou subs for Short

Factory AMG driver Adam Christodoulou will race for Team ABBA with Rollcentre Racing at this season’s remaining British GT rounds, starting with the championship’s blue riband, three-hour Silverstone 500 event this weekend.

The 27-year-old joins Rollcentre’s regular drivers Martin Short and Richard Neary in a three-man Pro/Am crew at Silverstone before partnering the latter at each of 2017’s remaining rounds.

The reshuffle comes following Short’s decision to step back from British GT3 driving duties after Silverstone in order to concentrate on his team management role.

“Richard and I started out on this adventure together and he’s been very keen for me to continue racing but I increasingly felt like the time was right to stop in GT3,” Short said. “So I contacted AMG who sent me a list of available drivers and Adam’s name stood out. He tested our car at Snetterton before the British GT round there and was immediately two seconds a lap faster, which confirmed everything I needed to know.

“We’d have actually put him in for Snett were it not for his Nurburgring 24 Hour commitments but his schedule allows him to do the remaining British GT rounds, so it makes complete sense for Silverstone to be my championship swansong as a driver. I’ve got absolutely no regrets, and would rather watch them get results from the pitwall than drive around at the back! I’ll still be racing in other categories but it’s highly unlikely I’ll race in British GT again.”

Christodoulou, who also competes in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, won the 2016 Nurburgring 24 Hours at the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3, the same model he’ll now campaign in British GT for the rest of the season.

“Martin has decided to take a step back and be on the pitwall managing for the rest of the season with the GT3, so it’s good with Silverstone being a three-hour race that it allows the three of us to race together. Hopefully we can send him off on a high!” said Christodoulou.

“We’ve done two tests so far and between the test he did at Snetterton and the race, [Neary] made a nice jump forward. We managed to work on the setup and get him to have a little bit more confidence, which was good to see. Hopefully that will only continue as we work together more over the remainder of the season.”

Short made his British GT debut at Silverstone in 1996 driving a Porsche 928 GTS alongside Andy Langridge. His next appearance, and Rollcentre Racing’s first, came four years later with their TVR Cerbera programme, and both driver and team have remained a championship mainstay for much of the time since.

Optimum adds Ginetta GT4 for 500

Following its decision to swap its Ginetta GT4 for a McLaren 570S, Optimum Motorsport will run a Ginetta GT4 for Ade Barwick and Bradley Ellis as an addition to its McLaren entry at Silverstone.

Barwick, who fielded a Ginetta G55 in the British GT championship with his own team between 2013 and 2015, raced more recently with Optimum Motorsport in numerous 24H Series races, winning the SP3 class in Dubai in January with the team. Ellis is also no stranger to the Ginetta, having raced alongside Barwick in the British SRO GT series.

“We’re looking for a fun weekend of racing,” said Ellis. “We had a brief shakedown at Snetterton recently, but we are heading into the weekend a little on the backfoot with no real proper testing or development work.

“In saying that we really wanted to do this event. Ade and I feel we have unfinished business in British GT. If we’re going to do any race this year in the British GT, this is the one to do and we look forward to seeing our may friends in the paddock and having a good race on track.”

For Team Principal Shaun Goff, the Silverstone 500 will be an interesting challenge for the Optimum Crew.

“We have Ade and Bradley joining us this weekend in the Ginetta, which is all good news,” Goff said. “It will be a bit of a learning curve, but we’re looking forward to the challenge. I’ve been working with Ade already this year in the 24H Series, so I’m confident he and Bradley will be quickly up to speed on what we hope will be an exciting weekend for Optimum Motorsport.”

Moore joins UltraTek

Nissan Blancpain GT Endurance Cup driver Struan Moore will make his British GT Championship debut at Silverstone this weekend with UltraTek Racing Team RJN.

The 21-year-old from Jersey is set to partner Kelvin Fletcher and Tim Eakin aboard the squad’s #54 Nissan 370Z GT4. The Pro/Am entry is one of two three-man crews appearing in this weekend’s blue riband, three-hour race. The other is the aforementioned Rollcentre Mercedes.

“I love racing with the boys at RJN so when Bob [Neville, team manager] asked if I was interested in joining the GT4 squad for Silverstone I jumped at the chance,” he said. “I have been following the progress of the UltraTek/RJN guys since the start of the season, plus as the Silverstone 500 is the biggest race in the British GT calendar, it was a no-brainer.”

Martin Plowman, who drives UltraTek’s second 370Z and acts as the team’s technical director. He believes believes his addition will have a positive impact this weekend.

“We are really looking forward to having Struan onboard for the Silverstone 500,” he said. “I have raced alongside Struan before, and he is a top level driver who will add a lot of quality to the team this weekend. Adding an experienced pro like Struan will be a great addition to our strong amateur driver pairing in car #54.”