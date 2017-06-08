ACO/ WEC Gets Tough On Garage Visibility  

The ACO and FIA WEC have acted upon their revised regulation which requires all teams to provide unfettered visibility of their pit garages, after the Porsche LMP1 team placed screens in front of its cars as they were prepped for the Test Day (having also done so at the Monza Prologue).

The Prologue infringement saw them receive a warning and a suspended €5000 fine.

The repeated action has now seen that fine fully levied with a suspended one minute stop-and-go penalty at the end of the first lap now imposed. It seems unlikely that they will risk that second penalty being upheld!

Porsche has the right to appeal the ruling.