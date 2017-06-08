OAK Racing Art Car & Fred Sausset’s SRT 41 For Le Mans Museum

OAK Racing, the team from la Sarthe based at the entrance of the Bugatti circuit, has installed two cars into the 24 Hours of Le Mans Museum, which traces the history of the legendary Le Mans event.

The 2013 OAK Racing Costa Art Car

Fernando Costa affixed a metallic armour cut from fourteen square metres of steel onto a carbon chassis base of one of OAK Racing’s sport-prototypes, thanks to a thousand rivets. Two months and twenty thousand welding spots later, the beauty was covered with a coat made from signposts, the artist’s favourite material. A multicolour cover, as an homage to the legendary event, interpreting the circuit of La Sarthe with a touch of humour.

This Art Car was honoured with the prestigious title “Art Car of the 90 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

The livery was replicated with a wrap aboard the #45 car that actually raced

The 2016 Morgan LM P2 SRT 41 by OAK Racing

For the 2016 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, this Morgan LM P2 (top) was entered by SRT 41 by OAK Racing in garage 56, reserved for technological innovations.

The car was adapted by its manufacturer, Onroak Automotive, to meet the needs of its driver; Frédéric Sausset who became the first quadruple amputee to enter and finish the event.

The two cars have now been entrusted to the Museum of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.