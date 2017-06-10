British GT Goes On The Buses!

British GT fans at Silverstone were treated to a unique spectacle today as a retired Routemaster London bus was let loose under safety car conditions at the end of Free Practice 2.

Taking inspiration from the ‘Circuit Safaris’ seen at Japanese Super GT events, where coachloads of fans are sent out on track to enjoy ‘flypasts’ by the grid, the bus was filled with media and guests and sent out on the track in a carefully coordinated manouevre with Race Control.

Safety car driver Lorna Vickers then had the responsibility of holding the field at bay before releasing them one by one on the straights to flash past a bus full of delighted passengers.

Once the show was over and the bus returned to the pits, Tolman Motorsport’s mechanics joined in the fun with a mock pitstop for the big red beast.

Thanks to British GT for inviting us on board!