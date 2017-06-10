Macmillan Aston and HHC Ginetta take Silverstone poles

The Macmillan AMR Aston Martin of James Littlejohn and Jack Mitchell will start Sunday’s three-hour ‘Silverstone 500’ British GT race from pole position after the silver-silver pairing set the fastest combined time across the Pro and Am qualifying sessions on Saturday.

Rick Parfitt and Seb Morris made it all British metal on the front row by going second fastest in the #31 Team Parker Bentley, while the second row is occupied by the Duncan Cameron/Matt Griffin Spirit of Race Ferrari and the points-leading Demon Tweeks Lamborghini of Jon Minshaw and Phil Keen.

Lining up fifth is the other Team Parker Bentley of Ian Loggie and Calum Macleod, who managed to set competitive times despite the car being sidelined with a misfire towards the end of both sessions.

Adam Christodoulou setting the fastest individual time of the session helped put the Abba/Rollcentre Mercedes co-driven by Richard Neary sixth, while the eighth-place Barwell Lamborghini of Griffin/Tordoff is sandwiched by the Johnston/Adam and Farmer/Barnes TF Sport Aston Martins in seventh and ninth respectively.

The Century Motorsport Ginetta and AmD Mercedes rounded out the GT3 qualifiers.

In GT4, it was second pole position on the trot for the HHC Motorsport Ginetta duo of Will Tregurtha and Stuart Middleton. They qualified just behind and just ahead respectively of the Invitational-class Lotus and Toyota on the overall grid and just pipped their championship rivals Ciaran Haggerty and Sandy Mitchell in the Black Bull McLaren into second.

Macmillan’s #42 GT4 Aston, driven by Will Phillips and Jan Jonck, was third-quickest in the class, ahead of the #54 UltraTek Nissan of Kevin Fletcher, Struan Moore and Tim Eakin, which qualified fourth.