Andy Blackmore’s Le Mans Spotters Guide Is Live

The Canadian pencil sharpener industry has done very well in recent weeks as Andy Blackmore, the doyen of motorsport art in this writer’s book, has been working hard on his Dunlop-supported Spotter’s Guide.

You can download the latest version here >> three pagers of artistic and informational genius, used by more or less every media outlet, pit crew and race engineering ‘prat perch’ on the grid, and by thousands of fans too.

We’ll be using it throughout the week as tired eyes need the reassuring comfort blanket of knowledge! We highly recommend this, together with a radio for Radio Le Mans, as one of THE essentials to follow the great race.