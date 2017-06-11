Parfitt And Morris Supreme At Silverstone

Rick Parfitt Jr and Seb Morris in the #31 Team Parker Racing Bentley took a dominant victory in the three-hour Silverstone 500 British GT race on Sunday, coming home over a minute ahead of their closest challengers.

Second went to the polesitting Silver/Silver driver pairing of James Littlejohn and Jack Mitchell in the #24 Macmillan AMR Aston Martin, while Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin got the #21 Spirit Of Race Ferrari on to the final podium position.

Championship leaders Phil Keen and Jon Minshaw were fourth in the Demon Tweeks/Barwell Lamborghini, ahead of the Abba/Rollcentre Mercedes of Martin Short, Richard Neary and team newcomer Adam Christodoulou.

In GT4, Track-Club’s duo of Adam Balon and Adam Mackay took their second victory of the season in the #72 McLaren 570S.

Matt Nicoll-Jones and Will Moore meanwhile scored a remarkable second, having started from the back of the grid due to skipping qualifying while the contested a GT4 Europe race at the Red Bull Ring.

The final GT4 podium position went the way of Marcus Hoggarth and Matthew Graham in the #29 In2Racing McLaren.

Full report to follow.