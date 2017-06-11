ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print Posted in:FIA WEC Le Mans Art Cars Of The Past Decade Artistic racing efforts galore 11 June 2017, 9:20 AM 2007 – Creation Autosportif – #9 Creation CA07-Judd 2007 – Flying Lizard Motorsports – #80 Porsche 997 GT3-RSR 2010 – BMW Motorsport – #79 BMW M3 GT2 2010 – JMW Motorsport – #92 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT2 2011 – Flying Lizard Motorsport – #80 Porsche 997 GT3-RSR 2011 – JMW Motorsport – #66 Ferrari 458 Italia GT2 2014 – Prospeed Competition – #75 Porsche 997 GT3-RSR 2012 Flying Lizard Motorsports – #81 Porsche 997 GT3-RSR 2012 – JMW Motorsport – #66 Ferrari 458 Italia GT2 2013 – Aston Martin Racing – #97 Aston Martin Vantage 2013 – Oak Racing – #45 Morgan LMP2 2013 – JMW Motorsport – #66 Ferrari 458 Italia GT2 2014 – Prospeed Competition – #75 Porsche 997 GT3-RSR 2014 – IMSA Performance Matmut – #67 Porsche 997 GT3-RSR 2015 – Aston Martin Racing – #97 Aston Martin Vantage 2017 – Larbre Competition – #50 Corvette C7.R GTE ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article “And the Tyres?” Dunlop’s Effort At The 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Back All Entries