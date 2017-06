In addition to the Ramzi Adek decorated ‘Human’ artwork on the #50 Corvette of Larbre Competition the Larbre team will field a second ‘Art Car’ again decorated by the same artist.

The Road To Le Mans support race will see Larbre’s Mercedes AMG SLS GT3, set to be driven by double duty man Christian Philippon and Franck Labescat with the car adopting a similar ‘comic book’ style to the sister Corvette.