Le Mans, GTE News & Notes

Larbre Press Forward with FIA WEC Corvette plan for 2018

Larbre Competition team owner Jack Leconte (above) revealed at Scrutineering yesterday that the team’s press conference in race-week will be attended by Corvette Racing team principal Doug Fehan:

“We are still working on a WEC program for 2018. It would include one Corvette in the GTE Am category and another one in the GTE Pro category. A decision is expected this summer”.

It’s not the first time that a similar plan has been targeted by the multiple class winning French team, Leconte though is known throughout the paddock to be a man not easily dissuaded!

Start of 2017 Porsche 911 RSR Customer Sales Expected To Be Announced This Week

Multiple sources have suggested that an announcement is expected from Porsche in race week of the start of customer sales of the 2017, mid-engined, Porsche 911 RSR for 2018 competition.

Details of a number of likely sales are understood to be imminent.

GTE AM future concerns

More than one current team has expressed concerns to DSC over the short-term future of the GTE Am class in the FIA WEC.

With a likely increase in LMP1 Privateers, additional interest in LMP2 and BMW joining GTE Pro grid numbers might be squeezed from 2018 onwards.

With decisions required on the procurement of new generation cars there is much clamour for clarity for the class.

“We read that the future of the LMP1 Privateer class is being secured with a five year guarantee of stable regulations. It would be good to have a similar consideration for this class too,” said one team source.

JMW Ferrari, Upgraded 488 GT3

As previously noted the new JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE is actually an upgraded 488 GT3.

The car is though brand new:

“It’s actually cheaper to but a GT3 car and upgrade it than to buy the car as a 488 GTE. In addition you therefore also have the GT3 kit to convert it back if that is commercially beneficial.”