Notes From The Le Mans Scrutineering Interview Stage

Notes from The Scrutineering Interview Stage

Mat Fernandez was listening intently for any snippets passed on from the drivers and others from the interview stage at Scrutineering in the Place de la Republique yesterday. There was plenty to hear as around a third of the grid made their way through the technical and administrative checks:

Honorary starter mystery deepens

ACO President Pierre Fillon was in a teasing mood when referring to the mystery of who will wave the French flag to start the race next Saturday.

Mark Webber has been announced as the Grand Marshal and will wave the green flag to sen the cars on their way for the formation flag but this is the first time that identity of the official starter has remained such a closely guarded secret until race week.

“You will discover who waves the French flag on Friday only, at the press conference,” said Fillon. “It’s a surprise. We will announce on Friday as well, what is at the heart of the 2020 regulations.” Could both teasers be inter-related?

Larbre Competition, all in for the art car

It took 90 hours of work spread over 7 days to get to the ‘Human’ Art Car paint job done. There will be dark light projectors / neon lights in the Larbre pit . It will reflect the fluorescent colours of the car in the dark.





Guests and landmarks

AJ Foyt is confirmed as attending the race this year with Patrick Dempsey also expected.

Amongst the men claiming ‘firsts this year are:

James Allen (below), becoming the youngest Australian ever to take the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Franck Matelli, the first ever Corsican to take the start of the 24 hours of Le Mans.

It will be the first Le Mans 24 hours in 24 years for Graff Racing.

99 Belgian drivers have competed in Le Mans thus far. Stephane Lemeret and Dries Vanthoor (below) will be 100th and 101st.

Phil Hanson is the youngest driver of the 2017 Le Mans grid, at the age of 17-years-old. The record set by Matt McMurry (16 years, 202 days old) in 2014 still stands.

Porsche On Stage:

Neel Jani: “Heat will probably be a key factor for this year’s race . We have not decided yet who is going to chase the pole”

Brendon Hartley: “We weren’t shaken up by the performance of Toyota at the test day. Folks in Weissach have been working flat out ever since. We know how to win this race while none of the nine Toyota drivers have ever done that.”

Earl Bamber: “We will be much closer to Toyota then during the test day. It was a surprise to see LMP2 cars being faster than us [on the straights]. I don’t think it should be that way. We have to learn how to manage this new element during the free practice sessions”

Roberto Lacorte, Porsche Slayer

Cetilar Villorba Corsa Dallara LMP2 driver Roberto Lacorte told the audience: “We scored fastest speed during test day (341.3 km/h) but we need to work some more on the car in order to be good elsewhere than just on the straights. But indeed, I was surprised to see that I was able to overtake a Porsche 919.”

Dodo Lays Out ByKolles Plan:

Dominik ‘Dodo’ Kraihamer: “Our goal is to finish ahead of all the LMP2 cars. For sure, this will be a challenge. Our Nissan pushes real hard and provides excellent traction […] Teams are looking at us like we are Guinea pigs [in LMP1 Non H]: I really hope we will have at least 5 privateers in LMP1 non-hybrid next year.”